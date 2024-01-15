Mammoet, the global leader in engineered heavy lifting and transport, has entered into a groundbreaking strategic partnership with Aertssen Machinery Services (AMS), the renowned Belgian-origin heavy-lifting company.

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the two companies' histories in the Middle East as they join forces to meet the increasing demands of Qatar's growing market, driven by robust capital and operational expenditures in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

The Mammoet-AMS alliance will allow both companies to provide comprehensive heavy lifting and transport solutions to a rapidly growing market. The collaboration will not only capitalize on the individual strengths and capabilities of both companies, but also serve as a testament to their commitment to excellence in project execution.

Jack van den Brink, Managing Director of Mammoet MEA and APAC, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This strategic move allows us to leverage the collective strengths of Mammoet and AMS. By combining our capabilities, we are well-positioned to serve projects in Qatar, with the aim to bring greater efficiency for all of our customers there”.

Tony Nuyts, General Manager of Aertssen Machinery Service MENA, echoed the sentiment, stating, "We are proud to be part of this partnership and look forward to providing solutions across various sectors, including the construction, civil, infrastructure, oil and gas and power sectors. This collaboration enables us to offer versatile solutions, ranging from small mobile cranes for quick operations to complex engineered heavy lifting and transport projects."

The partnership is set to deliver turnkey, one-stop-shop project logistics and installation solutions, with the overarching goal of bringing facilities online faster.

This collaboration not only reinforces Mammoet and AMS's commitment to providing innovative solutions but also positions both organizations as key players in Qatar's dynamic heavy lifting and transport landscape.

As they combine their expertise, Mammoet and AMS are set to contribute to the continued growth and success of projects in the country.

