A month of special experiences awaits customers, including a headline aerial performance by Bandaloop on September 20 and exclusive brand-led events

Dubai, UAE – Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, is marking the 20th anniversary of Mall of the Emirates this September with a celebration of its legacy as one of Dubai’s most iconic lifestyle destinations, while unveiling its future vision as the “Mall of New Possibilities.”

For the past two decades, Mall of the Emirates has been more than a shopping destination, evolving into a cultural landmark and a hub for community, creativity, and connection. Since its opening in 2005, the mall has set benchmarks for the region with world-firsts like Ski Dubai, flagship fashion and lifestyle brands, and a blend of entertainment and dining that redefined the retail experience.

Now, Mall of the Emirates is entering a bold new chapter with an AED 5 billion transformation. The project will introduce 20,000 sqm of additional retail, 100 new stores, and an enhanced mix of cultural, wellness, and dining concepts. Plans include New Covent Garden anchored by a 600-seat theatre, a next-generation wellness precinct, a new indoor-outdoor district, and immersive entertainment. This investment and bold refouding represents the next step in the mall’s journey to remain a global benchmark for lifestyle and leisure, inspiring and delighting visitors for decades to come.

Special 20th anniversary celebrations

In honour of its 20th anniversary, Mall of the Emirates has planned a month-long programme of memorable activations and exclusive experiences for visitors:

Bandaloop Aerial Performance (September 20): The internationally renowned vertical dance troupe will perform breathtaking aerial shows at 5pm and 6pm, turning the mall’s architecture into their stage.

Exclusive SHARE Rewards Offer (September 20): Shoppers can earn 20x SHARE points for 24 hours only.

Shoppers can earn 20x SHARE points for 24 hours only. Global Runway Under the FASHION DOME (September 13): Be among the first to experience the debut of the Fall/Winter 2025 collection, a celebration of bold artistry and timeless elegance at THAT Concept Store from 4pm to 6pm. Discover an intimate in-store runway showcase, live DJ, juice bar and a curated grazing table followed by a spectacular public presentation beneath the iconic FASHION DOME.

AllSaints Customisation Lab (September 17 – 29): Step into the complimentary customization lab pop-up and make your mark on AllSaints classics! Add the Mall of the Emirates anniversary logo or bring your own creative flair and personalize your clothing – it’s your chance to design a one-of-a-kind piece that’s truly yours.

To watch Mall of the Emirates announce their 20th Anniversary, click the links below:

Mall of the Emirates | Celebrating 20 Years

مول الإمارات | الاحتفال بمرور 20 عاماً

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$19 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

