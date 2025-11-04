Customer-centric safeguards

Customer protection is at the heart of Beyond ONE’s operations. All funds are processed exclusively through licensed and regulated banking corridors, with regular reconciliation to ensure agent floats and bank accounts remain fully aligned. Suspicious transactions are immediately suspended and blocked until cleared, and customers receive instant digital receipts to track their transfers. In cases where a transaction cannot proceed due to suspected fraud, immediate refunds are issued to maintain trust and confidence.

Building trust across the ecosystem

Beyond ONE collaborates closely with regulators, partner banks, and internal compliance teams to uphold a secure and transparent ecosystem. Customers are empowered as the first line of defence through clear guidance, responsive customer support, and continuous education on safe remittance practices.

Rapid detection and response

In a recent incident, fraudsters obtained customer card details and impersonated bank staff to extract OTPs. These OTPs were used in wallet top-ups on the Friendi Pay platform. Upon alert from partner banks, Beyond ONE immediately: