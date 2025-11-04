PHOTO
- Proactive containment of cross-platform fraud attempts
- Multi-layered, compliance-first approach to customers and partners protection
- Strengthened monitoring, authentication, and partner oversight
Muscat, Oman: Beyond ONE, the digital remittance and payments platform operating under the Friendi Pay brand, has reaffirmed its commitment to secure, compliant and customer-centric remittance services amid rising fraud activity in Oman fintech landscape. The company’s comprehensive fraud prevention strategy integrates advanced technology such AI, strict regulatory adherence, and collaborative engagements with banks and regulators to protect customer funds.
Multi-layered security framework includes:
- Robust customer verification (eKYC/KYC): All customers are identified and verified in line with Central Bank AML/CFT regulations.
- Transaction monitoring systems: Real-time automated screening powered by AI-driven risk models and custom-built fraud detection algorithms that identify unusual activity and intercept suspicious transfers before they are processed.
- Secure technology: End-to-end encryption and industry-standard security protocols that protect all data and transaction flows.
- Fraud awareness and training: Ongoing awareness campaigns for customers and continuous training for call-centre and field teams to identify and prevent fraudulent activity.
- Escalation and incident management: Clear procedures to investigate, escalate, and resolve potential fraud incidents rapidly.
- Partner fraud controls: Only licensed, fully compliant payout partners are onboarded after rigorous due diligence.
- Multi-factor authentication (MFA): Each transaction is secured with Face ID or PIN plus a one-time password (OTP).
External AML/CFT screening: All transactions are screened against international sanctions lists and risk indicators via accredited compliance platforms..
Customer-centric safeguards
Customer protection is at the heart of Beyond ONE’s operations. All funds are processed exclusively through licensed and regulated banking corridors, with regular reconciliation to ensure agent floats and bank accounts remain fully aligned. Suspicious transactions are immediately suspended and blocked until cleared, and customers receive instant digital receipts to track their transfers. In cases where a transaction cannot proceed due to suspected fraud, immediate refunds are issued to maintain trust and confidence.
Building trust across the ecosystem
Beyond ONE collaborates closely with regulators, partner banks, and internal compliance teams to uphold a secure and transparent ecosystem. Customers are empowered as the first line of defence through clear guidance, responsive customer support, and continuous education on safe remittance practices.
Rapid detection and response
In a recent incident, fraudsters obtained customer card details and impersonated bank staff to extract OTPs. These OTPs were used in wallet top-ups on the Friendi Pay platform. Upon alert from partner banks, Beyond ONE immediately:
- Investigated all impacted wallets
- Blocked the relevant accounts
- Contained access
- Added offending users to an internal blacklist, preventing future attempts to register
“Beyond ONE is absolutely committed to conducting business with integrity and compliance,” said Youssef Atfi, Senior Manager Fintech Compliance & Risk. “While fraud risks continue to evolve, our layered approach, proactive detection, and swift response protocols allow us to act decisively to protect our customers and preserve trust.”
