Dubai – MakeMyTrip, one of Asia’s leading online travel companies, has launched a comprehensive solution exclusively tailored for Umrah travellers. As part of the offering, MakeMyTrip has introduced an Umrah eVisa service in partnership with Umrahme. In addition, the platform will also offer exclusive Umrah-specific options, including flight listings and curated hotel recommendations in Makkah and Madinah. Travellers from the UAE searching for flights to Jeddah or Taif on MakeMyTrip’s homepage will now be seamlessly directed to a dedicated page upon confirming their intent to perform Umrah.

The new user friendly Umrah eVisa service, powered by Umrahme, offers a 90-day single-entry visa that comes with several benefits over a standard tourist visa. This includes medical insurance coverage, primary healthcare, and priority emergency care at any government facility. The platform will also provide filtered recommendation for hotels including tips for first-time travellers, list of must-see sites, and recommendations of local experiences to enrich their pilgrimage.

Speaking on the occasion, Saujanya Shrivastava, Chief Operating Officer - Flights, Holidays & Gulf at MakeMyTrip, said, “We are truly grateful for the overwhelming love from travellers in the UAE. Our focus remains on innovating for residents, enhancing their travel experience with tailored offerings. The launch of Umrah-led travel solutions follows the successful introduction of the Arabic language on our Android and iOS apps, making MakeMyTrip even more accessible for Arabic-speaking users."

Mr. Manvendra Roy, Co-founder and CCO, Umrahme, said, "At Umrahme, we are committed to leveraging technology to simplify and enhance the entire Umrah experience. Our partnership with MakeMyTrip to deliver Umrah services is a testament to our proactive approach in providing innovative, customer-centric solutions. These services ensure a seamless journey, offering pilgrims a smooth and enriching experience. We are proud to provide a platform that blends convenience, security, and cutting-edge technology to meet the unique needs of every traveler.”

With these new offerings, MakeMyTrip continues to strengthen its commitment to cater to the unique travel needs of UAE residents, offering them an enhanced travel experience.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited is India's leading online travel company, with a vision to become the most comprehensive and trusted platform for travelers and partners alike. We are driven by world-class technology, industry-first innovations, and deep consumer insights. Over the 24-year journey to date, we have more than 75 million lifetime transacted users

We own and operate several well-recognized online brands, including MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and redBus. Through our primary websites—www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, and www.redbus.in—and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan, and book a wide range of travel services and products, both within India and overseas. Our offerings include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations, holiday planning and packages, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire, forex services, and ancillary travel needs such as third-party travel insurance and visa processing.

About Umrahme

Umrahme, a part of Traveazy Group, is the world’s first fully-digitalized booking platform dedicated to enhancing the Umrah travel and pilgrimage experience. With a strong focus on value, customer excellence, and fostering community connections, Umrahme is committed to making the sacred journey of Umrah accessible, affordable, and spiritually fulfilling for pilgrims around the world. Learn more: www.umrahme.com

