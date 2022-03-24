Abu Dhabi: Make-A-Wish® UAE signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lulu International Group with the aim of enhancing cooperation between the two parties in a campaign that begins on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan and aims to please the hearts of critically ill children and give them hope, strength and joy. Lulu shall support the charitable activity of MAW-UAE by acting as a collection point to allow Lulu shoppers donate to MAW-UAE by 2 AED or more at counter checkouts in all Lulu centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to the payment checkouts via Lulu website and digital application. the donated amount will be added to the shoppers’ final receipt.

The MOU was signed by Hani Alzubaidi, CEO of the Foundation, while it was signed by Lulu International Group by Mr. Aboobakker TP, Director of LuLu Hypermarkets Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafrah in the presence of Sheikha Noor Bint Fahim Al Qasimi, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Make-A-Wish® UAE .

Sheikha Noor praised the strong and pioneering social responsibility policies of Lulu Group, and its keenness to always be at the forefront when it comes to giving back and supporting the state's efforts to spread the seeds of happiness among all members of society.

Sheikha Noor said that signing this agreement will contribute to supporting the "Make a Wish" Foundation noble humanitarian work and strategy, which is to grant the wishes of children whose lives are threatened by serious chronic diseases, and to provide them with hope and strength to continue the course of treatment, while lighting a candle of hope in their hearts with their families.

On his part, Mr. V. Nandakumar, LuLu Group Director - Marketing and Communications said: "Once again, the LuLu Group is honored to partner with the Make A Wish Foundation to raise funds to fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses,"

"We believe that this is a cause which will resonate with our customers and the public and dedicate our energy and resources towards supporting it, especially during the Holy Month when the spirit of sharing and caring is so predominant in us all." added Mr. Nandakumar.

-Ends-