Abu Dhabi: Make-A-Wish® United Arab Emirates, in cooperation with Burjeel Medical City, Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, the main facility of Burjeel Holding, and the leading health care provider in the region, was able to grant the wish of two children who had recently recovered after undergoing a bone marrow transplant, Zuleikha Rasool. (7 years old) a thalassemia patient her wish was an iPhone 14, and Muhammad Hashir (7 years old) a thalassemia patient, a two-seater electric car.

This was during an event organized by Burjeel Medical City at its headquarters in Mohammed bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, cake was cut and souvenir photos were taken in the presence of the two children’s family and the hospital’s medical and administrative staff. When granting their wishes, it ignited a flame of hope in their hearts after suffering from illness.

Mr. Hani Al Zubaidi, the CEO of Make-A-Wish, said: "We are pleased to intensify our efforts to fulfill the wishes of the two children who finished their treatment after they were semi-permanent in the hospital for a blood transfusion. Therefore, we were keen to create an atmosphere to give them beautiful and unforgettable moments with their families in a special celebration."

Mr. Al Zubaidi, thanked and appreciated Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi management for their distinguished care of their patients, stressing that Zayed Al-Khair Land was and still is witnessing of many noble human acts that overwhelmed the hearts of all members of the society with love, and becoming a role model in giving & generosity.

Mr. Nasser Al Riyami, Chief Operations Officer at Burjeel Medical City, said: “We are always pleased to work with the Make-A-Wish® United Arab Emirates to fulfill the wishes of our ill children, by supporting them morally.

Dr. Zain El Abidine, Head of Pediatric Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation at Burjeel Medical City, said: “We are proud, at Burjeel Medical City, to provide rare treatments for children with blood diseases and cancer, as we are the only ones who provide bone marrow transplantation for children in the country, and this comes from our belief in our role.” In supporting difficult and intractable cases for which bone marrow is the only treatment, such as thalassemia and blood cancers in children, which guarantees them recovery and an end to the arduous journey of suffering for them and their families, and so far we have succeeded in conducting bone marrow transplants for 30 children, and our efforts are still continuing to save more Children, in addition to our important educational role in the community to raise awareness of early diagnosis, and pay attention to the symptoms of the disease.

The family of the two children expressed their thanks and gratitude to the Make-A-Wish® United Arab Emirates, and to everyone who contributed to bringing happiness to their hearts, and giving them beautiful and unforgettable memories.

About Make-A-Wish® United Arab Emirates

A non-profit organization is a foundation whose noble humanitarian strategy is based on fulfilling and granting the wishes of children who suffer from life-threatening health conditions in general that contributes to enhancing their health treatment positively.

It is an institution licensed by the Ministry of Community Development in the United Arab Emirates, its head office is located in Abu Dhabi.

So far, more than 6,000 wishes have been granted for children inside and out of the UAE with indefinite life threatening diseases, without distinction of gender, language, religion or sect.

