Abu Dhabi, UAE: Makani Al Ain Mall is excited to announce the opening of ALBAIK’s newest branch in Makani Al Ain Mall. This new outlet marks another milestone for Makani Al Ain Mall and reinforces its commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences to its customers in Al Ain.

Situated in Al Ain, Makani Al Ain Mall, formerly known as Al Ain Mall, was acquired by Makani Real Estate in 2022 as an addition to its growing development portfolio, which includes notable Community Centers and Regional Malls such as Makani Al Shamkha, Makani Zakher, Makani Khalifa City SE13, Makani Mohammed Bin Zayed Z7, and the recently announced Makani Khalidiya Garden Community Center.

With an impressive selection of over 60 Food and Beverage outlets, Makani Al Ain Mall remains the preferred destination for customers in Al Ain, offering meticulously curated options to satisfy every palate.

"We are delighted to welcome ALBAIK to Makani Al Ain Mall as they open their 11th UAE branch in Al Ain,” said Raed Al Hadad, COO of Makani Real Estate on behalf of Makani Al Ain Mall, “We are confident that their presence in our mall will further enhance our robust culinary offering and delight our customers with their delectable menu.”

About Makani:

Makani Real Estate LLC specializes in the development, acquisition, and management of regional and community centers in the United Arab Emirates. The company currently oversees over 2 million sqft. GLA of retail space across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. "Makani" translates to "My Place" in Arabic, reflecting the company's commitment to creating inviting retail spaces for families in these areas. Makani Real Estate provides top-notch shopping experiences with a focus on quality products and services in a safe and welcoming environment for all.

About Makani Al Ain Mall:

Acquired by Makani Real Estate in 2022, Makani Al Ain Mall (formerly known as "Al Ain Mall") has been Al Ain’s premier shopping and leisure destination since its opening in 2001, seamlessly weaving itself into the city’s identity and daily life. With an unchallenged reputation for excellence in retail and entertainment, the Mall's allure remains undiminished even after two decades. Sprawling over 1 million sqft. GLA, it hosts 350 world-renowned shops offering diverse products, and its collection of 60 distinctive restaurants and cafes provides culinary experiences unique to Makani Al Ain Mall, standing as a testament to its enduring commitment to providing unparalleled experiences to the Al Ain Community.

