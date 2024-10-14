MAK Community Care, a leading independent specialist in mental health services, is delighted to announce its participation in the Global Health Exhibition and Medical Trade Fair in Saudi Arabia. The organisation aims to share its expertise and best practices while exploring collaborative opportunities in the region.

Exhibiting as part of the UK Pavilion, this marks MAK Community Care's debut at the event, which will take place in Riyadh from 21 to 23 October 2024.

Mental health is becoming a key focus in Saudi Arabia, where research indicates that over 34% of adults worldwide experience mental health issues at some point in their lives. With increasing awareness and initiatives under Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at enhancing mental health services, MAK Community Care seeks to engage in meaningful discussions about improving support systems across the region.

The organisation is committed to contributing to Saudi Arabia’s efforts to address rising mental health challenges, including the growing demand for accessible care for conditions such as depression and anxiety.

“At MAK Community Care, we have achieved significant success in the UK supporting individuals with mental health challenges. We are eager to collaborate with clinics and clinicians in Saudi Arabia to share our experiences and bolster their ongoing efforts,” said Sarah Caines, Head of Service.

“Our team is passionate about redefining mental health support, and we look forward to using this exhibition as a platform for exchanging insights and building new partnerships that will enhance mental health care in the region.”

MAK Community Care is dedicated to making a meaningful difference for adults facing mental health challenges, learning disabilities, and autism, both in the UK and internationally. Their person-centred approach promotes independence, dignity, and well-being within a safe and supportive environment.

The organisation offers a range of personalised services, including supported living arrangements, assistance with daily activities, social and community support, specialised care for learning disabilities and autism, comprehensive mental health support, and respite care.

Sarah added: “The mission of MAK Community Care is to empower each individual to live life to the fullest, promoting respect, inclusion, and compassion. We believe in treating every person with dignity, supporting participation in community life, and providing care with empathy and kindness.”

Join MAK Community Care at the Global Health Exhibition to discover how their innovative approaches and services can contribute to enhancing mental health care in Saudi Arabia and the wider region. Together, we can create a brighter future for individuals seeking support and empowerment.

Taking place from 21 to 23 October, the Global Health Exhibition has established itself as the largest annual healthcare gathering in the region. This year’s event is expected to attract over 51,000 visitors and 1,000 exhibiting companies as it moves to a larger exhibition space in Malham, in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. Visit the UK Pavilion in Hall 1.

