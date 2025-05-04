United Arab Emirates: MAJRA – National CSR Fund held a meeting of the UAE Sustainable Impact Committees in the presence of His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board of Trustees to review and discuss its key projects. The meeting explored diverse project aspects, with a focus on supporting national sustainable development efforts, while driving long-term positive impact across various sectors.

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri remarked that sustainable impact is an indispensable facet of the nation’s economic and social development strategies, further noting that the meeting reflects Majra's steadfast commitment to transforming national vision into impactful projects that positively influence individuals and communities. His Excellency also stated that such initiatives aid in the creation of a sustainable model, which can serve as a global and regional benchmark, further consolidating the UAE’s position as a pioneer in driving holistic development.

Furthermore, the meeting featured detailed presentations by the chairs and members of the UAE Sustainable Impact Committees, highlighting important initiatives and executive action plans to foster integration between government entities and the private sector. It also reviewed the most significant projects developed within the national committees’ framework, spotlighting major achievements and six-month implementation plans aimed at creating tangible impact across the nation. These initiatives are led by an ambitious vision to leverage all available resources to catalyse sustainable development, in line with the core principle of ‘sustainable impact at all levels’.

As a leading federal entity, Majra remains steadfast in its efforts to support sustainable projects that promote environmental conservation and social well-being. Moreover, by nurturing strategic alliances between the public, private and non-profit sectors, the organisation aims to create long-term value and generate meaningful impact, aligning with the UAE’s national priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com