Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Following the phenomenal success of Phase One, Major Developers unveiled today Phase Two of its flagship project, Manta Bay, located on the iconic Al Marjan Island.

Phase Two has been launched in response to heightened demand, with strong investor interest and expressions of interest (EOIs) already translating into multiple initial bookings. Units are selling fast, reflecting the unparalleled appeal of this unique luxury development.

Designed to cater to the preferences of a global investor base spanning over 25 nationalities, Phase Two offers innovative luxury living solutions. The buyers can also choose fully furnished units to enhance investment potential. Additionally, these units feature private jacuzzis and BBQ-equipped terraces, creating an exceptional lifestyle experience that distinguishes Manta Bay both in the UAE and worldwide.

Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developers, said:

“The overwhelming interest in Manta Bay Phase Two is a testament to the project’s appeal and the confidence investors have in our vision. With exclusive new units and its prime location on Al Marjan Island—home to transformative developments like the Wynn Al Marjan Island resort—this phase enhances the luxury living experience.”

He added: “We are thrilled to see strong momentum from both local and international buyers, with Phase Two already receiving bookings and EOIs from investors across 25 countries. This is a clear reflection of Manta Bay’s global appeal and its potential as a prime investment opportunity. To meet this growing demand, we have introduced a wider range of layouts designed to accommodate evolving investor and resident needs.”

Ras Al Khaimah continues its rise as a premier real estate and tourism hub, supported by bold development initiatives. A recent study projects the emirate will welcome over 5.5 million visitors by 2030, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% from 2022. Transformative projects like the Wynn Al Marjan Island resort underscore the emirate’s potential as a global destination.

Major Developers also welcomed Italian football legend Francesco Totti as their brand adviser, adding a touch of international celebrity recognition to its already prestigious appeal. Totti’s association highlights the development’s global allure and luxurious lifestyle, reinforcing its reputation as a world-class destination for discerning investors and residents.

Manta Bay aligns seamlessly with Ras Al Khaimah’s ambitious vision to become a global hub for tourism and investment, further cementing its position as a standout destination on the world stage.

-Ends-

About Major Developers

Major Developers is a UAE-based real estate company specializing in delivering luxury living experiences across prime locations. Known for their commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Major Developers create bespoke residential communities that redefine modern living dedicated to enhancing lifestyles through architectural excellence and cutting-edge amenities. Major Developers’ projects are designed to offer a perfect blend of comfort, functionality, and elegance, catering to the evolving needs of discerning homeowners and investors. For more information, pls visit https://majordevelopers.com/