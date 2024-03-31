Muscat, Oman – Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, has transformed the spirit of giving this Ramadan by introducing innovative donation-powered arcade games, exclusively available at Mall of Oman and City Centre Muscat. These classic arcade games seamlessly integrated with POS terminals, offer a nostalgic gaming experience while providing a platform to direct donations to established NGO partners, namely Dar Al Atta’a Association at Mall of Oman and Al Rahma Association at City Centre Muscat. Patrons and visitors alike can continue to contribute to these charitable causes by simply playing and tapping their banking cards at the POS terminals.

Husam Al Mandhari, Director of Shopping Malls in Oman at Majid Al Futtaim Properties, expressed: “The Ramadan activities at Mall of Oman and City Centre malls reflect our commitment to bridging cultures and communities together. We take pride in providing vibrant hubs where the essence of Ramadan thrives, enhancing the community experience as families and friends come together to share moments and forge lasting memories.”

As the month of giving comes to an end, Majid Al Futtaim extends an invitation to everyone to visit Mall of Oman and City Centre Muscat to participate in the arcade games and contribute to these charitable organisations. Each donation, regardless of its size, plays a crucial role in changing the lives of those in need.

Elevating the Ramadan experience, the Majid Al Futtaim portfolio of malls in Oman act as key venues for celebration and charitable events, commemorating the holy month with unique and meaningful ways of bringing the community together.

