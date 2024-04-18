Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has announced an overwhelming response to its pioneering food rescue programme‘Feed the Future’ for Ramadan, with more than 12,000 meals donated during the Holy Month with the support of its 27 corporate partners.

Teaming up with technology platform Replate, restaurant partners at Majid Al Futtaim shopping malls, and other Majid Al Futtaim businesses including Carrefour, VOX Cinemas and Crate and Barrel - the ‘Feed the Future’ initiative seeks to reduce food waste and manage surplus food and comes as part of Majid Al Futtaim’s strategic efforts to bolster food security in the region.

The response to the ‘Feed the Future’ campaign during Ramadan surpassed all expectations, with Majid Al Futtaim’s F&B partners at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and City Centre Al Zahia donating a total of 6,049 kg of food during the Holy Month. This translated into a staggering saving of 13,820,124 liters of water and preventing the equivalent of 12,399 kg of CO2 emissions in the process.

The distribution of the 12,000 donated meals throughout Ramadan was coordinated with the UAE Food Bank, ensuring that the contributions reached charitable organizations and groups, including workers in communal housing and families across the UAE.

Commenting on the milestone, Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director, UAE Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim Properties said: “This milestone in our ‘Feed the Future’ initiative is a testament to the untiring efforts of Majid Al Futtaim and our valuable partners to combat food waste during the Holy Month and promote the values of compassion, and solidarity. We are pleased to note the excellent response to the initiative and would like to thank all participating brands for their generosity, as well as our programme partners Replate and the UAE Food Bank for ensuring the pickup and distribution of the contributions.

“This achievement not only contributes to preserving our environment and aligns with our goal to become Net Positive by 2040, but also underscores our steadfast commitment to bolstering the UAE’s food security targets and creating a positive impact on local communities” he added.

Manal Obaid bin Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team of the UAE Food Bank, highlighted the close partnerships between the Bank and companies such as Majid Al Futtaim to promote community initiatives aimed at collection and distribution of surplus food while reducing waste.

Bin Yaroof said: “We highly value our collaboration with Majid Al Futtaim. Our shared mission in this initiative is to provide meals to the beneficiaries during the Holy Month of Ramadan, while reducing food waste. The UAE Food Bank remains committed to ensuring a positive environmental impact and supporting the UAE’s circular economy goals, all while prioritizing environmental sustainability. This goal can be attained by reducing carbon emissions and food waste by 30 per cent by 2027, alongside diverting surplus food away from landfills.”

Brands and F&B outlets that joined the noble cause of ‘Feed the Future’ during the Holy Month include anchor tenants and hotels at Majid Al Futtaim shopping malls such as Carrefour, VOX Cinemas, Boon Coffee at Crate and Barrel, Pullman Hotel, and Sheraton Hotel.

The participating brands also include retail and restaurant majors such as AlShaya Group (Cheesecake Factory, Texas Roadhouse, PF. Chang’s, Pinkberry, Le Pain Quotidien), Americana Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Krispy Kreme), Gourmet Gulf (Hummingbird Bakery, Texas De Brazil, Panda Express), and Azadea (Paul). Other participating F&B brands include Leila, Karam Beirut, Buffalo Wild Wings, Grand Abshar, 71 Steak & Grill, Mara Lounge, Colors Café, New York Fries, and ICoffee.

Media Contact:

Sarah Alsalem

sarah@gambit.ae

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls in the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon and Oman. The portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five joint venture community malls with the Government of Sharjah. They also operate omnichannel services including online Shoppable Mall, Digital Concierge, an AI empowered Store of the Future and the region’s first Mall of the Metaverse. All of this is powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty program SHARE which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience in the malls along with privileges like VIP Lounge access and Smart parking.

Majid Al Futtaim develops hotels that are connected, or adjacent to, shopping malls offering value, convenience and experience to guests from overseas, the region and the surrounding business community. Majid Al Futtaim owns 11 hotels in the UAE and 2 in Bahrain, all operated by international hotel brands such as Sheraton, Novotel, Ibis, Aloft, Hilton Garden Inn, Kempinski Hotel, Pullman, Le Meridien and The Westin. In 2022, Majid Al Futtaim became the first and only conglomerate in the world to be awarded the prestigious LEED Platinum certification for its portfolio of hotels.

Please follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/