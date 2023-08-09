Carrefour to empower young graduate recruits by offering courses, beginning October 2023

Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim Retail, owner and operator of Carrefour in the UAE, announces the launch of its transformative Retail Graduate Programme in collaboration with 12 top universities across six countries, namely Egypt, Georgia, Jordan, Kenya, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates. With a steadfast commitment to promoting diversity, Majid Al Futtaim Retail aims to empower and recruit 75 graduates of various nationalities for its regional Carrefour operations, allocating 50 per cent of the positions for talented female candidates. This initiative not only strengthens Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s position as an investor in talent development, but also actively contributes to and supports local communities and economies while establishing lasting relationships with educational institutions.

Majid Al Futtaim Retail's partners with two universities in the UAE, namely Higher Colleges of Technology in Dubai and the American University of Sharjah. Through these strategic collaborations, Majid Al Futtaim Retail establishes a collaborative and dynamic platform that attracts top talent, facilitating the development of a qualified workforce.

Selected candidates for the programme will undergo an intensive 24-month on-the-job training, which includes rotations across in-store operations, e-commerce, and merchandise functions, among others. This holistic approach ensures a comprehensive learning experience and equips participants with a deep understanding of the diverse aspects of a modern retail industry. Upon successful completion of the programme, graduates will be provided with the opportunity to secure full-time supervisory-level positions within Carrefour.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Samar Elmnhrawy, Senior Vice President, Human Capital and Sustainability at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, stated: "The Retail Graduate Programme represents our dedication to supporting the young generation in kickstarting their careers in the retail industry. By offering comprehensive on-the-job training and exposure to different facets of the business, we aim to fast-track the career progression of these graduates and build a strong leadership pipeline for the future of retail."

The involvement of the universities helps to organise job fairs and on-campus career events and sessions to raise awareness about the grocery retail business and its various functions, while also providing students with invaluable insights into the industry.

"At Majid Al Futtaim Retail, we believe in investing in young talent and providing them with the tools and resources they need to thrive. Our Retail Graduate Programme is designed to foster the professional growth and development of these individuals, while also fulfilling our vision to generate positive social impact on our communities. This programme serves as a testament to our dedication towards achieving one of the core priorities of the UAE national agenda, which is to build human capital, while nurturing tomorrow’s retail leaders," added Elmnhrawy.

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications before 31 August 2023 by visiting https://careers.majidalfuttaim.com/go/Graduate-and-Internship-Programmes/3197801/.The courses are scheduled to begin on 1 October 2023.

This collaborative effort between Majid Al Futtaim Retail and Higher Colleges of Technology in Dubai and the American University of Sharjah aims to connect academia and industry, fostering growth and innovation in the retail sector.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Malaak Chami – Memac Ogilvy

E: malaak.chami@ogilvy.com

Disclaimer: All facts and figures in this release are accurate at the time of issuance.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

https://maf.am/Majid_Al_Futtaim_EN

About Carrefour

Carrefour was introduced to the region in 1995 by UAE company Majid Al Futtaim. The Company is the franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 770,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 per cent of its products from the region.

Please follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/