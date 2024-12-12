Customers can access over 10,000 products at hypermarket prices any time without any additional markup for late night orders — the largest offering from an online delivery platform.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Majid Al Futtaim Retail, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in the UAE, has launched its 24/7 express grocery delivery service in Dubai. Offering the largest online product selection at competitive hypermarket prices and covering Dubai's widest express delivery area, this service reaffirms Carrefour’s commitment to providing customers with unparalleled convenience and a seamless shopping experience.

Dubai’s dynamic lifestyle has created significant demand for round-the-clock delivery services, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours. Data has shown that more than 65 per cent of orders are placed between 10:00 PM and 12:00 AM, and 6:00 AM and 8:00 AM, reflecting the city’s unique shopping patterns.

Majid Al Futtaim Retail is addressing this demand by introducing Carrefour's 24/7 express grocery delivery service, bringing first-of-its-kind convenience to key residential areas in Dubai. With the first pilot hub operating from a Carrefour store in Dubai Marina to serve customers living in Palm Jumeirah, JBR, JVC, Al Barsha, and Emirates Hills, the service has now been expanded to Central Dubai including Downtown, Business Bay, Financial Center, Jaddaf, and Deira. Customers have access to a large assortment of over 10,000 products spanning categories that include fresh produce, baby products, pet food, personal care, household items, and much more — at Carrefour’s everyday low prices, without any additional markup made during night orders. Customers can place orders exclusively through the Carrefour application, earn and redeem SHARE points, and enjoy fast delivery times, with items delivered in 60 minutes or less.

Commenting on the launch of the new service, Günther Helm, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, stated: “With the recent acceleration in demand for digital experiences, in particular towards high-quality omnichannel retailing, customers continue to seek out experiences that bring together different aspects of e-commerce while placing a strong favour on convenience – giving birth to what we call convenience commerce. With Carrefour 24/7, we are democratising the three elements that consumers crave – convenience, range of assortments, and affordability.”

Majid Al Futtaim plans to further expand the service to cover other locations in Dubai, including: Mirdif, Arabian Ranches, Damac Hills, and Nad Al Sheba over the coming weeks with additional locations to follow.

For more information, please visit https://www.carrefouruae.com.

Disclaimer: All facts and figures in this release are accurate at the time of issuance.

About Majid Al Futtaim and Carrefour:

Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group employs 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$19 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporations in the region.

The Group has owned the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in 13 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, under Majid Al Futtaim’s distinct logo and name, since 1995. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 770,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 percent of its products from the region.

