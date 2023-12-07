The pledge follows the successful launch of the Supplier Sustainability Forum in partnership with the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

FMCG partners who witnessed the pledge will work collaboratively with Carrefour to improve sustainable operations.

Dubai, UAE: Under the auspices of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), Majid Al Futtaim Retail, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in the UAE, has pledged alongside 16 of its Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) partners at the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28). The pledge entailed a joint effort to advance the forum’s Collaborative Impact Goals (CIGs), demonstrating a progressive step for the retailer in combining forces to deliver a sustainable future.

The event, which took place at the UAE Pavilion in the Green Zone, witnessed the attendance of Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, along with the FMCG partners. Through this initiative, Carrefour and its industry partners are setting a benchmark for end-to-end sustainability operations, future proofing modern retail by ensuring a secure future for the planet and surrounding local communities.

According to the pledge, which entails three CIGs, Majid Al Futtaim and its Carrefour FMCG partners are mandated to commit to CIG 1, which targets Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Pledged members are committed to measure, report, and activate steps towards carbon emissions’ reduction of their respective products that sit on Carrefour shelves. The joint efforts of members will aim to meet Carrefour’s target of eliminating one billion kilogrammes of CO2 by 2030. CIG 1 is mandated for suppliers as part of Carrefour's commitment to reduce the significant 93% contribution of its Scope 3 emissions. This aligns with Carrefour’s efforts to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability across the supply chain. Following the mandatory goal, CIG 2 and CIG 3 are optional for parties to implement, which focus on Sustainable Packaging and Healthier & More Sustainable Products respectively.

Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, released a statement on the event: “As holder of the COP28 Presidency, the UAE has put food security at the top of the agenda. By day two, 134 nations endorsed the UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action, ensuring that sustainable agriculture and food systems are embedded in future national climate action. But the private sector, including retail businesses across the UAE, have an important role to play in the fight against climate change and in helping us achieve our national Net Zero target by 2050. To see businesses commit to Collaborative Impact Goals and take significant steps to reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions in their supply chains is welcomed. Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s pledge today is another important step towards a greener and more sustainable future”.

Hani Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim – Retail, also commented: “At Majid Al Futtaim, we have long adopted an action-orientated approach with our sustainability efforts by pursuing meaningful partnerships and exercising maximum transparency across our products for our Carrefour customers to make more informed, sustainable decisions. I would like to thank our 16 influential industry partners, who have committed to sustainability as a life-long cause to revolutionise modern retail for the betterment of the environment and our communities. I would also like to extend my gratitude to Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, for recognising and trusting Carrefour’s proactive efforts in achieving our sustainability targets.”

He added: “Whether it is in the past, during the present, or in the future, we have always strived to seek innovative and engaging solutions to reduce our carbon footprint. Through awareness, education, and action, we are empowering our suppliers, people, partners and most importantly, our customers, to create lasting change.”

The pledge follows the successful launch of the Supplier Sustainability Forum earlier this year, a commitment signed by the FMCG partners in partnership with the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. Such ambitious initiatives place Carrefour as a leading retailer within its industry landscape that proactively tackles global challenges with transparency and credibility.

Following the pledge, the Supplier Sustainability Forum aims to establish working groups in 2024 to identify priority projects for each of the CIGs.

Showcasing its efforts in action, Carrefour has launched a store exclusively within COP28’s Blue Zone.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

https://maf.am/Majid_Al_Futtaim_EN

About Carrefour

Carrefour was introduced to the region in 1995 by UAE company Majid Al Futtaim. The Company owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour, under Majid Al Futtaim’s distinct logo and name, in 15 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 770,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 per cent of its products from the region.

www.carrefouruae.com/mafuae/en/

