Cairo: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading pioneer in shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has signed a strategic partnership with Lime Consumer Finance, the largest platform for education financing in Egypt, to introduce innovative and flexible financing solutions that elevate the shopping experience for customers across its destinations in Egypt.

The official agreement was signed at Majid Al Futtaim’s headquarters in the presence of Ms. Rasha Azab, Managing Director – Shopping Malls, Egypt and Lebanon at Majid Al Futtaim, and Mr. Ahmed Mohsen, CEO and Managing Director of Lime Consumer Finance. The collaboration marks an important milestone in the advancement of Egypt’s retail and financial sectors, reinforcing both companies’ roles in shaping more customer-centric and digitally enabled services.

By downloading the Lime app, customers gain access to flexible financial solutions, including instant approvals, installment-based payments, and personalised financing plans. Lime empowers customers to manage their purchases comfortably and in line with their unique budgets and lifestyles. All they need to do is sign a contract at the Lime booth to get the credit amount approved on the spot

This partnership underscores Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to delivering accessible and comprehensive retail experiences that meet evolving customer expectations for value, convenience, and flexibility. It also supports Lime’s expansion into consumer lifestyle financing, contributing to Egypt’s shift toward a more inclusive and cashless economy.

Rasha Azab, Managing Director – Shopping Malls, Egypt and Lebanon at Majid Al Futtaim commented, “At Majid Al Futtaim, we are committed to continuously developing innovative and flexible solutions that provide our customers with an exceptional shopping experience. Our partnership with Lime reflects this commitment, offering exclusive promotions that combine entertainment with added value. Through this collaboration, we continue to drive digital transformation and deliver creative solutions that meet the evolving expectations of our visitors across Egypt.”

Ahmed Mohsen, CEO and Managing Director of Lime Consumer Finance, added, “Our partnership with Majid Al Futtaim reflects our vision of seamlessly integrating financial solutions into people’s everyday lives, enabling them to benefit from innovative financing options at Egypt’s premier shopping destinations. We believe that collaborating with a leading group like Majid Al Futtaim is an important step toward building a more inclusive and sustainable financial ecosystem.”

Starting this month, the partnership kicks off with a one-month cashback campaign across Mall of Egypt, City Centre Almaza, City Centre Alexandria, and City Centre Maadi. Customers who pay their tuition fees using Lime at any of these destinations will receive a 15% cashback with no maximum limit, issued through Majid Al Futtaim’s exclusive gift card, which is accepted at more than 700 stores spanning fashion, electronics, dining, entertainment, and lifestyle categories. Dedicated Lime kiosks inside the malls will enable customers to register and receive their cashback instantly on-site, ensuring a convenient, fast, and seamless experience.

