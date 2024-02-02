United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, a pioneering leader in lifestyle retail across the GCC, today announced the grand opening of Poltrona Frau the 112-year-old luxury Italian furniture brand, at Mall of the Emirates. The milestone marks the brand’s second store in Dubai and the first mall-based store worldwide.

Following the successful debut of the newly designed showroom in Jumeirah, the iconic Poltrona Frau brand now graces a line-up of high-end luxury names in the UAE’s premier shopping destination.

Since partnering with Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle in January 2023, Poltrona Frau has seen around a 30% growth in the UAE, with revenue expected to double this year. The local brand success is largely attributed to effective designer collaborations, strategic partnerships, and operational enhancements including the significant reduction in stock order fulfillment, streamlined from three months to just a few days.

Fahed Ghanim, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, said:

"Introducing Poltrona Frau's first-ever mall store worldwide is about more than just expanding our offerings, it's a strategic move to enhance the luxury living and shopping experience for our customers.”

"Mall of the Emirates perfectly aligns with Poltrona Frau's ethos of offering a unique blend of luxury and sophistication, resonating seamlessly with the discerning tastes of customers who frequent the destination. We're not merely showcasing a brand, we're creating an immersive destination for luxury furniture design enthusiasts. This store is an opportunity for visitors to delve into the essence of Italian craftsmanship and design, a celebration of sophistication and comfort that defines Poltrona Frau's enduring legacy."

The new 500 sqm store at Mall of the Emirates features an immersive layout designed by AMDL CIRCLE for Poltrona Frau, and includes distinct rooms, an exhibition path to engage customers and material, and object libraries. The store design incorporates recurring structural elements to create versatile settings with a neutral palette, extensively using wood on floors and ceilings, reminiscent of traditional Italian lacunari.

This dynamic layout creates a fluid and flexible environment that encourages interaction, and serves as a source of inspiration, drawing influences from the hotel industry, fashion retail and industrial spaces.

The store showcases a curated selection of Poltrona Frau’s most renowned collections, including the 2023 Beautilities range, which introduces everyday accessories for well-being such as The Pet Collection, Games Collection, and Fitness Collection, enhancing the brand’s commitment to holistic living. The Infinitamente sculptural table, a masterpiece by Roberto Lazzeroni is also available in-store. As a limited edition piece, the table is a testament to the ongoing artistic exploration of marble, boasting intricate workmanship and a unique visual appearance.

Nicola Coropulis, Chief Executive Officer of Poltrona Frau, said:

“This new store marks a significant milestone for Poltrona Frau as we expand our partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle and extend our footprint and craftsmanship excellence to a broader audience. The decision to open our inaugural mall store in the heart of Dubai is a testament to the seamless synergy between the refined preferences of the region's customers and the timeless allure of Poltrona Frau's luxury furniture.”

Renowned architect and designer, Roberto Palomba joined Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle and Poltrona Frau leadership for the store’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on 1 February. Known for contributing to Poltrona Frau’s legacy, Palomba’s signature pieces took centre stage at the opening, providing guests a glimpse into the seamless fusion of artistry and functionality, and the elegance and innovation synonymous with Poltrona Frau. His creations for Poltrona Frau include the soft, rounded, and welcoming Happy Jack sofa, his latest design for the brand; the iconic Let It Be, inspired by the famous Beatles song; and the Get Back Sofa & Come Together Sofa currently displayed in the store.

The new Poltrona Frau store is located in the Fashion Dome, level 2 of Mall of the Emirates, Dubai.

Media Contact:

Sarah Alsalem

sarah@gambit.ae

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail, and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle is home to world-class brands spanning fashion, home, specialty retail, multi-brand and beauty, with more than 65 stores across the GCC region. As the retail partner of choice for some of the globe’s most disruptive and iconic brands, Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle holds exclusive licensing rights for lululemon, LEGO, Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, Psycho Bunny, Eleventy, Shiseido, Crate & Barrel, CB2, Poltrona Frau, Ceccotti, Alessi and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim multi brand concept store and app. The Company currently boasts 22 online platforms and continues to strengthen its position as a market leader by delivering an exceptional omnichannel customer experience.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

About Poltrona Frau

Poltrona Frau has been a leader in the world of Made in Italy furnishings since 1912. It values artistic aptitude and meticulous craftmanship, using only the highest-quality raw materials, like Pelle Frau® leather which makes it the ideal go-to for high-end furniture for the home and office. The search for style has led Poltrona Frau to create classic pieces that express a unique and intimate elegance, from Chester and Vanity Fair, designed by the founder Renzo

Frau, to Dezza by Gio Ponti and Titanio, a project by Pierluigi Cerri that won the brand its first Compasso d’Oro Award. Today collections include iconic pieces from Jean-Marie Massaud, Ludovica + Roberto Palomba, Roberto Lazzeroni, GamFratesi and Neri&Hu. Poltrona Frau fosters an exquisite blend of tradition and innovation in its two other business units, Interiors in Motion and Custom Interiors.

Interiors in Motion specializes in developing exclusive interiors for luxury cars, yachts, rail and aviation and has collaborated with many of the worlds most respected luxury brands, including Ferrari, Porsche, Ducati, McLaren, Ferretti Yachts, Pershing, Riva and Singapore Airlines to name just a few. Custom Interiors develops seating and interiors solutions for auditoriums, theatres, airports, public spaces, office and store showrooms and hotels, working closely with many of the most influential architects and designers globally. It has partnered with the likes of Renzo Piano, Foster + Partners, Frank O.Gehry, Jean Nouvel, Zaha Hadid Studio and David Chipperfield to support many of their most important international projects. The heart of all operations is in Tolentino, in the heart of the Marche region in Italy where the brands expertise that has passed from generation to generation, and has proudly earned numerous certifications for environmental sustainability and recognition of policies that protect the health and safety of employees.