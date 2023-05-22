Committed to skilling and upskilling over 2,000 colleagues annually

Dynamic education facility supports the national transformation goals of the Saudi Vison 2030

Carrefour aims to recruit 500+ more Saudi nationals by 2024

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Majid Al Futtaim – the leading shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, which holds the franchise rights to operate Carrefour in over 30 countries – officially launched its second regional Retail Business School in the Saudi capital of Riyadh today. It will deliver bespoke learning programmes that leverage almost 30 years of experience in operating Carrefour regionally.

The Retail Business School was inaugurated by Eng. Majed Aldahwi, Deputy Minister for Localisation, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD), Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, Hani Weiss, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Retail, Mohammed Al Assaf, Country Manager of Carrefour Saudi Arabia, in addition to a number of other government officials and members of Majid Al Futtaim’s leadership team.

Offering courses covering retail technical skills, customer experience, leadership development and localisation programmes, the school will equip Saudi nationals, both from within Carrefour and across the supply chain, with professional retail skills. It will provide a dynamic and creative educational environment, offering a 360-degree learning experience, incorporating theoretical and practical understanding of omnichannel and instore retail operations.

Hani Weiss, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “Launching our second retail business school in the region demonstrates our unwavering commitment to growing hand in hand with the countries where we operate, going beyond mere presence. Our primary focus lies in providing unparalleled opportunities to learn modern retail practices through meticulously designed programs. These programs are tailored to encompass various aspects, such as deriving valuable insights from data, adopting a customer-centric approach, and upholding the highest international standards.”

Weiss further highlighted the profound impact of nurturing local talent, stating, "The upskilling of the Saudi national workforce creates a ripple effect that reverberates widely, positively influencing both the economy and society at large. By fostering the development of the next generation of retail leaders, we align ourselves with the national transformation goals set by the visionary Saudi leadership."

Mohammad Alassaf, Country Manager at Carrefour Saudi at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, added: “For the retail industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to reach its true potential, professional development of local talent is required to meet an increasingly complex and competitive sector. In 2023, we plan to complete 70,000 training hours that includes skilling, upskilling, leadership development, and customer service. We are also launching 12 training programmes, including five for Saudi nationals, creating pathways to the positions of team leader, department head and even store manager.”

This latest investment in the kingdom demonstrates Majid Al Futtaim’s ongoing commitment to supporting the social and economic transformation objectives of Saudi’s Vision 2030. The company has committed to skilling and upskilling over 2,000 colleagues annually and recruiting over 500 more nationals by 2024.

About the Retail Business School

The school, located at Al Khaima Mall in Riyadh – home to the kingdom’s first Carrefour store – will initially offer 12 dynamic retail training programmes, with more planned. The contemporary purpose-built facility follows Majid Al Futtaim’s latest design principles focused on energy and sustainability, in line with the company’s ambition to become Net Positive in carbon and water by 2040. As well as six training rooms, there is a collaboration room with free-form seating, styled to encourage open discussion and teambuilding.

Courses will employ the latest technologies, including multimedia, digital library, and paperless classrooms, to deliver an omnichannel approach, ensuring that graduates are ready for a rapidly changing digitally-enabled retail landscape.

The Retail Business School concept was launched in the UAE in 2019, with plans to expand across the region. A third school is under development and due to open in Cairo, Egypt later this year.

