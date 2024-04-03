Majid Al Futtaim employees and mall visitors participate in packing Ramadan boxes at Mall of Egypt and City Center Almaza, embodying the giving spirit of the Holy Month

Donations from dessert vendors across all Majid Al Futtaim Malls in Egypt will be directed to EFB’s feeding programs

Cairo, Egypt: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has partnered with the Egyptian Food Bank (EFB) to give back to the local community during Ramadan. The partnership is to provide essential food packages for underprivileged families during the Holy Month. Additionally, 15% of the generated sales from its yearly CSR initiative across Majid Al Futtaim malls in Egypt will be donated to EFB’s feeding programs.

Harnessing the power of people and demonstrating the impact of giving back, Majid Al Futtaim opened its doors at Mall of Egypt and City Centre Almaza for Majid Al Futtaim’s employees and mall visitors to volunteer with the Egyptian Food Bank team for two days to pack Ramadan Happiness Boxes.

These boxes are distributed to the Egyptian Food Bank’s network of beneficiaries to support the less fortunate families during the Holy Month. Through this endeavor, Majid Al Futtaim reaches far beyond the confines of the malls, aiming to create a sustainable impact and shape a healthier and prosperous future by giving back to the communities where it operates.

Majid Al Futtaim and the Egyptian Food Bank expanded the scope of their partnership to include donations from select dessert vendors in addition to the packing and distribution initiative of Ramadan boxes. With the support of the malls’ retailers, Majid Al Futtaim rolled out a donation initiative across Mall of Egypt, City Centre Almaza, City Centre Alexandria and City Centre Maadi, where designated booths for select dessert vendors were placed in each mall and 15% of the proceeds were donated to the Egyptian Food Bank. Participating vendors include Kouider, Nude Bakery, Fluckiger, Mr. Baker, and Aboullaban.

Commenting on the initiative, Rasha Azab, Managing Director of Shopping Malls, West Region at Majid Al Futtaim, said: “At Majid Al Futtaim, people are the beating heart of what we do. We pride ourselves on being a company that is committed to giving back to the community. By collaborating with the Egyptian Food Bank, we fulfill our vision of involving people, employees and mall visitors alike, to drive a positive impact in the community and create a place where families, friends, and communities connect. It is inspiring to see all the members of families coming together and volunteering their time and effort to help those in need during the month of giving and goodness.”

Mohsen Sarhan, CEO of the Egyptian Food Bank, stated: “We are pleased to announce our latest strategic partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, aimed at enriching our services and nurturing positive connections with our corporate partners and stakeholders who supports Egyptian Food Bank's mission. This collaboration empowers us to extend our reach to the widest spectrum of beneficiaries, ensuring food security for vulnerable groups not just during Ramadan but year-round. Moreover, this partnership underscores our commitment to the protection of vulnerable communities, ensuring their access to ample, safe, and nutritious food that aligns with their dietary needs and preferences. Additionally, we take immense pride in our longstanding six-year partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, which continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the fundamental initiatives and strategic objectives of the Egyptian Food Bank, ensuring essential sustenance reaches the most deserving people."

Through collaborative partnerships with local NGOs, Majid Al Futtaim actively contributes to providing means for sustainably uplifting underserved groups of local communities and embracing social responsibility initiatives that also fall under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Stemming from this profound concept, Majid Al Futtaim partnered with the Egyptian Food Bank for its Ramadan CSR initiatives, aiming to particularly target SDGs related to poverty alleviation, hunger eradication, and promoting good health and well-being.

For nearly 20 years, The Egyptian Food Bank has been effectively addressing hunger issues to achieve food provision and security as the first and largest specialized institution operating on a voluntary basis. The bank has a vast network of approximately nine million citizens across Egypt as it aims to reach the largest number of beneficiaries to provide them with the necessary and healthy nutritious food.

