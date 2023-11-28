The latest community development promises elevated waterfront living in a resort-style setting, redefining serene, scenic, and sustainable residential experiences within the city.

Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim has today announced the launch of Plagette 32, its latest waterfront neighbourhood featuring an intimate collection of Water Bungalows and Club Villas located in Tilal Al Ghaf, the lifestyle destination creator’s flagship community in Dubai.

Located within the Tilal Al Ghaf, Plagette 32 is an exclusive residential neighbourhood consisting of 28 townhome-style Club Villas and four bungalow-style Water Bungalows, thoughtfully decorated by Bergman Design House, a luxury design studio specialising in exquisite interiors across hospitality, commercial, residential, and superyacht sectors. The world-class lifestyle destination is the latest in a series of developments from Majid Al Futtaim that continue to redefine quality of life within the MENA region, blending luxury with leisure and nature for a truly holistic living experience.

The four-bedroom Water Bungalows are designed as resort villas, with individual living areas, private gardens, large living spaces, and an architectural approach that embraces indoor-outdoor living. Each property will also feature a roof lounge and terrace, with dominating views of the nearby crystal lagoon and the terrain beyond. With an emphasis on sophistication and tranquility, the bungalows’ inviting atmospheres, alluring indoor garden courts, and deliberate design elements synergise to create a seamless flow of movement, resulting in a modern urban retreat where luxury and nature coexist in perfect harmony.

Purposefully grounded to blend with the natural topography, the bungalows are further characterised by their versatility, with options to customise amenities like floor and ceiling finishes, kitchens, and landscaping, including the addition of an infinity pool or plunge pool.

The 28 vertical Club Villas are uniquely designed with up to five bedrooms spanning three floors, complete with an elevator to allow for easy transport between levels. With a skylight, double volume ceilings, and the option to tailor additional rooms, the Club Villa is an inviting property that boasts an excess of space to accommodate diverse resident preferences and needs. Eco-conscious materials, a light colour palette, and a playful integration of glass and hammered stone create an environment marked by zen, where residents can relax, refresh, and rejuvenate.

Perhaps most significant is the ability to transform the entire first floor into a mega master living space, complete with his and hers walk-in closets, a living space, and an outdoor terrace with a large bathroom and secret jacuzzi.

In its commitment to deliver unique residential experiences marked by excellent customer experience, Majid Al Futtaim Development will also be offering all owners in Plagette 32 a lifetime membership to the exclusive Beach Club, a focal point of the community’s lifestyle offerings, operated in partnership with Sunset Hospitality. With a presence in 16 countries and over 50 venues, Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) owns and operates a thriving portfolio of hospitality lifestyle brands with a proven track record of delivering a diverse mix of hospitality concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club, AURA, SUSHISAMBA, DREAM, L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Black Tap, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and many more.

Commenting on the launch of Plagette 32, Hawazen Esber, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Development, said: “The launch of Plagette 32 marks a significant milestone in our commitment to deliver integrated lifestyle destinations that act as an extension of their natural surroundings, bringing residents a scenic and sustainable approach to living in the city. The Water Bungalows and Club Villas are some of the most exclusive in Tilal Al Ghaf, with sweeping vistas of the nearby lagoon and direct access to the private Beach Club, guaranteeing a dedicated community feel with undertones of luxury. We are also pleased to announce the operator of the Beach Club as Sunset Hospitality, who will be overseeing the day-to-day happenings across the central hub of the development.”

Antonio Gonzalez, Group Chief Executive Officer, Sunset Hospitality Group commented: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Majid Al Futtaim to operate their Beach Club in the Plagette 32 at Tilal Al Ghaf. It has been nothing short of incredible to see their vision for the community realised through the conceptualisation of the villas, bungalows, and surrounding amenities, and we look forward to welcoming and serving the residents and guests who will frequent the Club while creating an extraordinary lifestyle destination within this unique destination.”

Now established as one of the city's most sought-after areas to live, Tilal Al Ghaf is designed in line with Majid Al Futtaim Communities' commitment to sustainable design and living. At the heart of the community sits Lagoon Al Ghaf, a stunning recreational 150,000 square metre lagoon surrounded by walkable neighbourhoods interconnected by a network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails, all of which are set amongst wide open spaces, treescapes, and lush landscaping. Spanning over three million square meters, the community also features signature Majid Al Futtaim retail experiences and a world-renowned international school.

-Ends- ​

About Tilal Al Ghaf

Tilal Al Ghaf is Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship mixed-use community in Dubai, providing a contemporary and luxurious resort-like living experience. Nestled in the heart of new Dubai, with a stunning lagoon and white sandy beaches at its heart, Tilal Al Ghaf balances luxury resort-style living with a fresh urban feeling. With its exceptional amenities, unique architectural design and unparalleled attention to detail, every home in Tilal Al Ghaf is created with the customer in mind.

Staying true to Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to sustainable design and living, the community features walkable neighbourhoods connected by a meticulously crafted network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails. A world of culinary experiences, signature Majid Al Futtaim retail selection and a world-renowned school is never more than a short stroll away.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Majid Al Futtaim Development

With over 25 years of expertise contributing to the future of cities across the Middle East and North Africa, Majid Al Futtaim Development is the Developer of Choice for the region’s communities, shopping malls, offices and hotels.

Majid Al Futtaim Development leverages innovation, sustainable practices, and human-centricity to create a diverse portfolio of world class mixed-use developments that offer exceptional amenities and timeless experiences, with a holistic approach to placemaking at the forefront of the design process. This portfolio includes flagship communities including Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Mouj in Oman, and Waterfront City and Business Park in Lebanon.

With a proven track record of redefining cities and creating unforgettable memories, Majid Al Futtaim Development is also the driving force behind the development of major landmarks across the region such as Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Oman and City Centre Deira, Dubai’s first large-scale, mixed-use shopping destination.

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) was founded in 2011 with a vision to create unique hospitality experiences around the world, ranging from resorts and beach clubs to restaurants and nightlife venues. Since then, the group has grown to become a leading hospitality investment and management company developing new and pioneering concepts and acclaimed multinational brands. SHG has a presence in 16 countries with a proven record in delivering a blend of high-quality services at exceptional locations. SHG’s portfolio includes renowned concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club, AURA, SUSHISAMBA, DREAM, L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Black Tap, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and many more.

2023 saw the opening of Azure Beach Marbella, Isola Marbella, Bar de Lola Marbella, MOTT32 Dubai, Signor Sassi Dubai, METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella, Yalikavak Marina Hotel Bodrum, Mood Jordan, Raise Marbella, and Santana Bali.

