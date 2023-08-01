Dubai, UAE – Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, today announced a long-term strategic partnership with LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), a leading data collaboration platform headquartered in San Francisco.

The partnership is set to accelerate the Company’s digital offerings, driving value for customers by providing more personalised recommendations based on their shopping preferences and needs. Taking powerful insights gathered through privacy centric data collaboration, the platform seamlessly connects Majid Al Futtaim to its customers, to build a deeper understanding of individual customer journeys. This in turn enables company to deliver tailored real-time promotions to customers resulting in a more engaging digital experience for consumers.

Majid Al Futtaim will leverage LiveRamp's cutting-edge data collaboration platform across its business and brand portfolio, extending the platform’s benefits to ecosystem partners to enable privacy-centric data collaboration and personalised digital activation.

Furthermore, as the exclusive strategic partner of LiveRamp’s data collaboration platform in the Middle East and North Africa, Majid Al Futtaim will be able to offer the innovative data collaboration solution to partners outside its ecosystem, enabling the secure use of first-party data to target, measure, and optimise campaigns, in a privacy-preserving environment.

Joe Abi Akl, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, said: "We are thrilled to introduce LiveRamp, a global leader in data collaboration, to the region. We are confident that this partnership will boost our digital efficiency through precision targeting and A.I. driven campaign optimisation, enabling an improved hyper-personalised experience to our customers.”

“We are also pleased to be LiveRamp’s exclusive partner leading the development of the data collaboration ecosystem in the MENA region, and welcome businesses across sectors to explore LiveRamp’s unique capabilities, which ensure compliance with local data privacy laws while enhancing brand equity and value-unlock through retail media.”

Alexia Nakad, VP of Global Expansion at LiveRamp, said: “Majid Al Futtaim has long been a pioneer across MENA, setting new benchmarks for innovation and excellence in people-based experiences. We are delighted to be supporting Majid Al Futtaim’s pursuit to deliver advanced and impactful data-driven capabilities for their brands, ecosystem partners, and other businesses across the region.”

“The future of consumer interaction and personalised experiences is fuelled by the effective use of data, and with this new partnership, our goal is to ensure that data owners possess the necessary privacy-focused technology, identity and connectivity infrastructure to deliver meaningful business outcomes. Furthermore, it is important to recognise that in a privacy-first era, it is essential that more businesses partner together and collaborate to continue to protect and deliver value for customers. LiveRamp helps to enable the privacy-forward infrastructure that can fuel such collaboration at scale, while also making an important addition to our premier global ecosystem. We are honoured to be partnering with such an innovative and visionary business such as Majid Al Futtaim, and together, we are optimistic that we can unlock value for businesses regionally.”

