Offering five floor plan options and an expansive variety of amenities, the sell-out success of Lacina underscores continued demand for off-market, luxury real estate from trusted developers in Dubai

Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, today announced the sell-out success Lacina, the second phase of Ghaf Woods. Launched earlier this year, Ghaf Woods is the city’s first forest-living community, offering a harmonious living experience characterised by thriving greenery, enhanced connectivity, and unrivalled sustainability.

Spanning 738,000 square meters off the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Highway, near Global Village, the community will be developed in eight phases, with completion slated for 2031. Lacina, the second phase, has sold out in record time, underscoring the growing demand for tranquil yet connected, nature-based living spaces in Dubai.

Ahmed El Shamy, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: “With Ghaf Woods, we are setting a new benchmark for sustainable, nature-integrated living in Dubai. The exceptional response to Lacina, reaffirms the growing demand for communities that prioritise environmental harmony and elevated living experiences. This milestone highlights the trust and confidence the market places in Majid Al Futtaim’s ability to deliver visionary, high-quality destinations that redefine urban living. It reflects our unwavering commitment to creating communities that seamlessly blend sustainability, connectivity, and an unparalleled quality of life.”

Tailored to diverse lifestyles, Lacina offers five floor plan options—ranging from one- to three-bedroom units, including duplexes. Each home reflects Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to exceptional quality, featuring advanced customisation options between two distinct interior palettes, Radiance and Twilight, enabling residents to personalise their spaces with natural earthen tones or sophisticated nightly hues.

The latest phase of the development embodies a sanctuary where nature enriches the daily life of residents, offering a balanced and innovative living experience complemented by thoughtfully curated amenities. These include three signature pavilions—Rustle, Breeze, and Ripple. The Rustle Pavilion is designed to inspire an active yet serene lifestyle, featuring a gym, game room, kid’s play areas, and a swimming pool. The Breeze Pavilion offers tranquil spaces for quiet moments or dynamic dining experiences, while the Ripple Pavilion fosters social connections and focused engagement. Additional amenities include a lawn area, children’s playground, dedicated pet facilities, and a bike station.

The community will feature a forest of 35,000 climate-suitable trees, including the Ghaf, which will outnumber residents, serving as a vital "Green Lung" that provides 20% cleaner air and cooler temperatures—up to five degrees Celsius lower than the city average. Residents of Lacina will also benefit from access to Ghaf Woods’ expansive amenities, such as adjacent multipurpose courts, a sports and activities park, a skate park, eight kilometers of walking trails, and an adventurous 3.5-kilometer mountain bike loop.

Majid Al Futtaim has become synonymous with the delivery of increasingly innovative customer-centric solutions, which have been designed to enhance the everyday experience of every person that lives, works, and plays at its outstanding lifestyle destinations. To learn more, visit www.majidalfuttaim.com.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing more than 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$19 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, seven hotels and five mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers.

It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, and beauty retail brands with over 70 stores across the GCC, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim multi-brand concept store and app. It is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

