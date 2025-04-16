20,000 sq. m of additional retail space, introducing 100 new stores.

AED 1.1 billion already allocated to key enhancements, including a luxury wellness club, immersive cultural hub, improved access, a new indoor-outdoor dining precinct, and next-generation entertainment concepts.

Four new entertainment offerings launching by late 2026, alongside the debut of the world’s most advanced IMAX experience at VOX Cinemas.

Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has announced a landmark AED 5 billion investment to transform Mall of the Emirates into a next-generation lifestyle destination. Marking the mall’s 20th anniversary, the project represents a bold refounding of a regional retail icon, building on the Group’s enduring legacy of creating great moments, and delivering world-class experiences. The “Mall of New Possibilities” vision will introduce new retail, dining, wellness, entertainment, and cultural offerings.

As part of the transformation, 20,000 sq. m of additional retail space will be added, welcoming 100 new stores across luxury, fashion, and lifestyle categories. AED 1.1 billion has already been allocated to major enhancements currently underway, including a new wellness club, cultural hub, dining precinct, and infrastructure upgrades.

Khalifa Bin Braik, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management, said: “Two decades ago, Mall of the Emirates set a new benchmark for retail and entertainment in the region. Today, we’re building on that legacy with a bold investment that redefines what a mall can be. This transformation goes beyond physical expansion — it’s about creating new ways for people to connect, unwind, and be inspired, all in one destination.”

“As we mark 20 years, our focus is firmly on the future. By introducing world-class wellness, cultural, and dining experiences, we’re enhancing quality of life and supporting Dubai’s vision as a global city all while remaining committed to innovation and sustainability at every step.”

Among the upcoming features is the SEVEN Wellness Club, bringing premium fitness, spa, and recovery experiences to the Kempinski Hotel. The “New Covent Garden” cultural hub, developed with Dubai Performing Arts Academy, will open in early 2025 and include a 600-seat theatre and rehearsal spaces.

As part of the transformation, a new indoor-outdoor precinct will introduce a dynamic mix of fast-casual dining and interactive entertainment, designed to foster social connection and vibrant lifestyle experiences. At its heart will be the mall’s first-ever outdoor F&B courtyard, set to debut in early 2027. This adaptable space will transform into a lush green oasis during the cooler months, offering visitors a refreshing new way to enjoy the mall’s evolving culinary scene.

Majid Al Futtaim is also redefining its entertainment portfolio to cater to all ages, with four new entertainment concepts set to launch by late 2026. VOX Cinemas has further enhanced its offering at the mall, debuting the world’s most advanced IMAX experience to deliver cutting-edge cinema for its audiences.

The investment also includes a full revamp of the West End district, modernising its design and atmosphere to create a vibrant social hub. Infrastructure enhancements are already underway, including the rollout of the Parkin barrierless parking system, improved access roads, and bridge upgrades in collaboration with Dubai’s RTA, expected by September.

With sustainability at its core, the transformation will integrate energy-efficient technologies, smart systems, and eco-conscious design—reinforcing Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to shaping spaces that are innovative, inclusive, and future-ready. Mall of the Emirates is poised to redefine the retail experience for a new era.

