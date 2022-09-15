Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim Communities, part of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, today announced the launch of an innovative initiative with the American University in Dubai (AUD) that aims to foster the next generation of architectural, design, and engineering talent in the emirate.

AUD students will have the opportunity to design an exclusive Clubhouse at Alaya at Tilal Al Ghaf, the destination creator’s flagship resort-style community in Dubai. Upon completion, the winning design will be a focal point in the premium Alaya neighbourhood, offering an inspiring space where residents can gather to relax, recharge, and socialise.

Hawazen Esber, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim - Communities, commented: "At Majid Al Futtaim Communities, we believe that involving the wider community in the creation phase of our destinations and beyond is critical to ensure the delivery of outstanding places where people feel a deep sense of belonging and where they can experience great moments, every day."

He continued: “Fostering the skills of the next generation of architects, designers and engineers is a core driver for us. By partnering with a respected establishment such as AUD for initiatives of this kind, we secure the pipeline of creative minds that are vital to create the cities of the future.”

Judged according to a robust set of criteria based on levels of creativity, sustainability, and overall aesthetics, in line with the design brief set by Majid Al Futtaim Communities, the AUD student submitting the winning design will be awarded AED 25,000, with two further awards available of AED 15,000 as a second prize and AED 10,000 for the runner-up. All three finalists will then be invited to join the Majid Al Futtaim Communities’ Development Team during subsequent semesters to gain valuable insight into the development process, where they will play an active role in the realisation of the project concept.

Dr. David A. Schmidt, President of the American University in Dubai (AUD), stated: AUD is so very honored to partner with Majid Al Futtaim Communities on this innovative initiative. This illustrates that like AUD, Majid Al Futtaim Communities places great faith and value in the next generation of architects, designers and engineers to secure the continual advancement of our cities and communities.”

The competition will run at AUD during the Fall semester, with all participating students set to receive a grade for their work. The final submission date for competition entries is 18th November, with the winners set to be announced at an Awards Ceremony in end November 2022.

Ideally situated on the edge of Lagoon Al Ghaf and benefiting from stunning views of its white sandy beaches and crystal waters, Alaya is designed to deliver an exceptional experience. The premium neighbourhood features a limited number of expansive villas distinguished by an architectural design approach inspired by the biophilic aesthetic, each set in extensive landscaped grounds.

Now established as one of the city's most sought-after areas to live, Tilal Al Ghaf is designed in line with Majid Al Futtaim Communities' commitment to sustainable design and living. At the heart of the community sits Lagoon Al Ghaf, a stunning recreational 150,000 square metre lagoon surrounded by walkable neighbourhoods interconnected by a network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails, all of which are set amongst wide open spaces, treescapes, and lush landscaping. Spanning over three million square meters, the community also features signature Majid Al Futtaim retail experiences and a world-renowned international school.

About Tilal Al Ghaf

Tilal Al Ghaf is Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship mixed-use community in Dubai, providing a contemporary and luxurious resort-like living experience. Nestled in the heart of new Dubai, with a stunning lagoon and white sandy beaches at its heart, Tilal Al Ghaf balances luxury resort-style living with a fresh urban feeling. With its exceptional amenities, unique architectural design and unparalleled attention to detail, every home in Tilal Al Ghaf is created with the customer in mind.

Staying true to Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to sustainable design and living, the community features walkable neighbourhoods connected by a meticulously crafted network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails. A world of culinary experiences, signature Majid Al Futtaim retail selection and a world-renowned school is never more than a short stroll away.

www.tilalalghaf.com

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 375 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 500 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, Maisons du Monde, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

www.majidalfuttaim.com/en

About American University in Dubai

Since its establishment in 1995 as the first private university in Dubai, The American University in Dubai (AUD) has been at the forefront of American higher education in the UAE and the region, offering students from all over the world an authentic American university experience. With its genuinely multicultural and diverse community, and beautiful campus situated in one of the world’s most diverse and cosmopolitan cities, AUD offers an immersive global education.

AUD has a rich and storied past, one that has always celebrated academic excellence. This embodiment has culminated in recent QS World University Rankings as, the #1 university in Dubai and the #4 university for international faculty in the world; and, the #2 university for international students in the world.

This, coupled with the annual top Employability ranking of our graduates by the Times Higher Education and QS World University Rankings, is what makes AUD the university of choice.

AUD has developed partnerships with top universities in the world including Georgia Tech, Regents University London, Bocconi, and Science Po as well as a new innovative double-degree program, the International Progression Program in Business and Management (IPPBM), with Manchester Metropolitan University.

AUD’s accreditations are recognized for their rigorous academic standards and the University is accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education and, in the United States, by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, in addition to the most prestigious professional accreditations including ABET, AACSB, ACEJMC, CIDA, NAAB and NASAD.

