LAGOS, Nigeria/ -- Frontline Nigerian business aviation firm, VivaJets, has received its Air Operating Certificate (AOC) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), amidst a rapid global expansion in the last two years and advocacy for the reduction of continental barriers to air travel.

According to CEO, Erika Achum, having an African AOC gives the firm commercial rights into the 34 countries which have ratified the Yamoussoukro decision, a precursor to the Single African Air Transport Market, (SAATM).

"Our story illustrates the transformative power of business aviation in improving connectivity and innovation across Africa. We believe that Africa’s prosperity lies in connectivity within and with the continent," said Achum.

Since inception two years ago, VivaJets has participated in several international events, where the firm has advocated for free aviation across Africa. At the 2025 Africa CEO Forum (ACF) in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, Achum issued a clarion call for the urgent dismantling of long-standing barriers to air travel within the continent, emphasizing that aviation is a key driver of economic integration and growth on the continent.

“Our skies are still segmented by outdated agreements and policies,” he said. “What Africa needs is a unified, modern aviation strategy that prioritizes accessibility, innovation, and collaboration.”

“We are a continent of over 1.4 billion people, with growing cities, industries, and innovation hubs. If we get aviation right, we unlock a future where Africans can move, trade, and connect freely; and that future is within reach,” he added.

VivaJets has had a remarkable growth over the last two years, with an expanded fleet, global routes, and a rapidly growing team, whilst showcasing a unique cabin crew outfit created by iconic fashion designer, Loza Maleombho at the Lagos Fashion Week last November 2024. In April 2025, the firm unveiled Above, a travel magazine.

According to Chief Operating Officer, Tejumade Salami, the company’s journey has been built on the shoulders of an extraordinary team.

“We have been blessed by the most dedicated and creative team, and as we look to the future, we are committed to scaling even greater heights — delivering excellence, fostering innovation, and shaping the future of private aviation in Africa," she said.

“Finally, with the award of its AOC and the unveiling of ABOVE magazine, Falcon Aerospace continues to prove its position as a forward-thinking leader in Africa’s private aviation sector, bringing in new levels of connectivity, innovation, and cultural pride,” she added.

About VivaJets:

A brand under Falcon Aerospace Limited, VivaJets provides aircraft charter, management, sales and acquisition services with a focus on innovation and accessibility. In just two years, VivaJets has grown from a visionary start-up with no fleet and no operating license into a fully licensed aviation company with expanding global routes, international collaborations, and pioneering innovations. Alongside VivaJets, Falcon Aero is the brand owner of digital aviation platforms, FlyPJX and CharterXE, and tech and business incubation firms, Instig Labs and The Adrenalina.

