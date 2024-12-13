The festive season is all about reuniting with family, celebrating, and enjoying good food with loved ones. However, the season of joy and cheery festivities often brings overindulgence in food and alcohol, leaving many feeling fatigued, dehydrated or rundown after the season has worn off. According to a 2023 survey by Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, two-thirds of people overindulge in food during the holidays, nearly half (45%) said they take a break from exercise and more than half report feeling tired and having less time to take care of themselves. Plus, a third admit they drink more alcohol during the holidays.

While maintaining a strong immune system during the holidays can be a challenge, Maison Santé, Dubai’s leading preventive gut-focused medical clinic, offers cutting-edge IV therapy and IV laser therapy treatments, designed to rejuvenate, revitalize and enhance overall health and vitality. Starting at AED 395, these therapies play a vital role in offering quick recovery post-holidays or preparing the body to navigate the festive season with resilience.

IV therapy or Intravenous therapy is a medical procedure in which essential fluids, medications, vitamins and nutrients are infused directly into the bloodstream for fast and effective absorption. The vitamins received through food and nutritional supplements enter the bloodstream after undergoing a slow digestive process. In comparison, IV therapy delivers vitamins and nutrients to the bloodstream for an instantaneous effect that allows you to benefit from improved health and higher energy right away.

Essential vitamins and minerals required for the body might sometimes be difficult to get through diet alone. For quick and effective immune boost, IV therapy is an effective solution to stay healthy this holiday season while reducing risks for other illnesses and diseases.

Maison Santé’s expertly crafted IV therapy treatments deliver the essential nourishment the body needs to thrive. These therapies offer a range of benefits, including a strengthened immune system, optimal hydration, increased energy levels, enhanced nutrient absorption, effective detoxification, and accelerated recovery. Designed with precision and care, Maison Santé’s IV treatments are tailored to support overall wellness and help individuals feel their best.

The leading clinic offers an extensive range of IV drips tailored to meet specific health needs such as, Cardio Support – promoting heart health and enhancing cardiovascular function, Diabetic Support – regulating blood sugar and supporting metabolic balance, Gut Healer – to improve gut health and aid in digestion and nutrient absorption, NAD+ - to support cellular repair and energy production, promoting overall wellness and Vitamin C – to boost immunity and promote healthy skin and tissue repair.

Another transformative treatment at Maison Santé is IV laser therapy, which introduces laser light energy into the bloodstream through an intravenous catheter. This therapy is based on the principle that light energy can have beneficial effects on the body’s cells and tissues.

Each light therapy is tailored to address specific health concerns, making it a truly unique offering. Some of the light therapies offered at Maison Santé include:

Red Light Therapy – Stimulates the regeneration of damaged tissues, boosts immune functions and reduces chronic inflammation.

Blue Light Therapy – Offers strong anti-inflammatory effects, supports the destruction of bacteria in the bloodstream and promotes wound healing and is effective against a range of bacteria and parasites.

Green Light Therapy – Reduces inflammation, enhances oxygen supply, and increases fibroblast proliferation with an improved effect on glucose metabolism.

Yellow Light Therapy – Enhances mitochondrial activity, supports cellular energy production, enhances Vitamin D metabolism, and improves serotonin metabolism which aids in mood enhancement, sleep and digestion.

Ultraviolet Light Therapy – Improves oxygen absorption in tissues, provides sterilization effects against viruses and bacteria, and enhances blood circulation.

Infrared Light Therapy – Offers deep tissue penetration, stimulates ATP production and alleviates pain and reduced inflammation, leading to healthier skin and improved joint mobility.

With the influx of germs during social gatherings this festive season, a well-timed IV therapy session can equip the body’s immune system to better handle these challenges. Whether it’s prior to diving into a whirlwind of holiday parties and gatherings or trying to recover from the aftermath of festive celebrations, an IV therapy session provides a quick and effective boost to make most of the holiday season.

For those looking to take charge of their health this festive season, Maison Santé is the ideal destination. By emphasizing preventive and unique personalized care and recognizing gut health as the foundation for both mental and physical well-being, Maison Santé empowers individuals to enjoy quality time with loved ones over the holidays without compromising on their health. With a tailored range of treatments, Maison Santé ensures guests are rejuvenated, allowing them to navigate the joyous season with resilience or enjoy quick recovery post holidays.

About Maison Santé

Launched in 2022, Maison Santé is Dubai’s leading preventive gut-focused medical clinic specializing in preventive and integrative healthcare. Located in Jumeirah’s Meyan Mall, Maison Santé focuses on the prevention of diseases by identifying the root causes and symptoms and providing advanced medical care with a holistic approach.

Maison Santé stands out as the only medical clinic in Dubai with the region’s first and only DHA-licensed preventive doctor, Dr. Maria Alonso who also serves as its Co-Founder and Medical Director. Being a preventive medicine and traditional Chinese Medicine specialist, Dr. Maria is dedicated to integrating preventive medicine and holistic care and creatively merges modern scientific methods with ancient medical traditions. The clinic’s multilingual team of expert practitioners is equally committed to supporting patients in achieving optimal health.

Medical treatments offered at Maison Santé include preventive consultations, nutrition coaching, physiotherapy, psychological therapy, IV therapy, IV laser therapy, ozone therapy, speech therapy, and acupuncture. Additionally, the clinic offers a selection of Check-Up Programs and specialized Screening Packages.