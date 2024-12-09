Abu Dhabi-based Mair Group is Empowering Communities: Serving 24 million customers annually through a network of 100+ stores, managing over 50 community hubs with an impressive 85% occupancy rate, and supporting UAE food security through strategic investments and sustainability initiatives

Mair Group’s 2023 dividends of AED 135 million implies around 5% dividend yield based on the listing price

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Mair Group (“Mair”, the “Company” or the “Group”), a strategic investment group focused on food retail, commercial real estate, and supporting the UAE’s food security agenda, is now listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the trading symbol “MAIR” and ISIN AEE01571M249.Mair Group’s shares are available to institutional and individual investors reflecting the company’s commitment to market accessibility.

The company’s shares commenced trading at a reference price of AED 1.16 per share with a market capitalization of approximately AED 2.6 billion (USD 706 million), positioning Mair among the leading players in the UAE’s retail, real estate, and strategic investment sectors.

The listing is a crucial step in Mair’s long-term strategy of growing both its food and commercial real estate businesses while investing in the value chain that actively contributes to the UAE food security agenda. Furthermore, a direct listing gives shareholders the opportunity to sell their shares easily at a fair value. It also ensures that new investors, retail or institutional, have an equal chance to share in Mair's growth and success.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Chairman of Mair Group, said:

“Today marks a defining moment in the journey of Mair Group. By taking a bold step of a direct listing. This milestone reflects our belief in empowering our community of loyal partners and supporters to participate in building a better future, inspired by the guidance and vision of our wise leadership. It also represents our commitment to innovation, sustainable growth and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

As we embark on this next chapter as a listed company, we remain steadfast in our mission to lead in the strategic development of the UAE’s food and commercial real estate sectors, while striving to deliver meaningful impact in the UAE community. This listing is not just about the numbers, it is about reaffirming our commitment to growth, opportunities and building legacy of trust and shared success.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said:

"We congratulate Mair Group on their successful listing, marking the 26th listing of a financial security on ADX this year. This milestone enhances our diversified sector offerings and highlights ADX as the preferred platform for financial growth in the UAE and beyond. The inclusion of Mair Group, a leader in the retail sector, reflects Abu Dhabi’s progress in fostering a robust, multi-sector economy and strengthens the trust issuers place in our dynamic and transparent market. We look forward to the positive impact this listing will have on Abu Dhabi’s financial landscape."

Mr. Nehayan Al Ameri, Group Chief Executive Officer of Mair Group, added:

“Being listed is a transformative move that positions Mair Group for the next phase of growth and innovation. With a strong portfolio across food retail, commercial real estate, and strategic investments, this listing offers a transparent platform for investors to participate in our long-term success. Our future plans include expanding our retail presence and advancing our real estate projects, which will drive sustainable value creation for shareholders. We are excited to engage with a wider pool of investors through this direct listing and look forward to the opportunities ahead as we continue to strengthen communities and contribute to the UAE’s growth.”

More information can be found on Mair Group’s website www.mairgroup.com

About Mair Group

The strategic investment company Mair Group has been established in Abu Dhabi, marking the launch of a transformative company focusing on driving purposeful business growth across key sectors of the economy. Mair Group handles a portfolio of well-established businesses, including ADCOOP and SPAR, a premium European supermarket chain that has been in Abu Dhabi for over a decade. The leading retail chain “ADCOOP” was founded in 1977 which united seven trusted retail brands—Abu Dhabi Coop, Al Ain Coop, Al Dhafra Coop, Delma Coop, COOPS, Earth, and Mega Mart—under one cohesive identity based on a resolution issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. Mair’s commercial real estate portfolio, Makani, positions as one of the top 5 property operators in Abu Dhabi, supported by 85% occupancy rate across 320,000 sqm of premium space across 50+ community hubs and many other commercial assets including Al Ain Mall. Operating with a vertical integration model, Mair Group supports growth in the local economy, ensuring the continuity of its commitment to the local community, while remaining focused on the food security objectives of the United Arab Emirates.

Investor Contact

ir@mairgroup.com