United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Mahzooz has proudly attained a pinnacle milestone with its upcoming 100th weekly draw after having accomplished great successes since its inaugural draw in November 2020.

To celebrate this occasion, Mahzooz which has crowned over 29 millionaires and given away more than AED 300,000,000 in prize money, announced that, for limited period, it had doubled its top prize to AED 20 million.

The centennial draw will also reward 2000 loyal customers by adding complementary Mahzooz credits to their accounts, as a token of appreciation for their constant participation and loyalty, after the completion of the 100th draw on the 29th of October 2022.

For just AED 35 and with a little bit of luck, anyone could become a millionaire and step into the good life. To take part in the weekly draw, participants can register on www.mahzooz.ae, create an account, click play, choose 5 out of 49 numbers, and pay AED 35 to purchase a bottle of water which will be channeled by Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

Each purchase makes the participants eligible for an entry into the weekly draw, giving them the chance of winning the exceptional top prize of AED 20 million, second prize of AED 1 million or third prize of AED 350. It also grants them the opportunity to be one of the three guaranteed raffle draw winners who will be awarded AED 100,000 each.

Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz, commented on the milestone occasion, by saying, "As Mahzooz celebrates its 100th draw, it is important for us to continue enriching and upgrading lives in our community, whether through new generous prizes or our sustained CSR program. During the past 100 draws, we have demonstrated commitment, transparency and innovation and we will continue to do so as we enter our 3rd year of operation”.

Hosted by Lebanese TV personality, Wissam Braidy, Indian model, presenter, and entrepreneur, Ashwarya Ajit, Emirati presenters Ali Al Khajeh, and Mozah Al Ameri, the weekly draw is live streamed from the Mahzooz studios in Dubai and Abu Dhabi every Saturday at 9.00 pm, on www.mahzooz.ae and on @MyMahzooz on Facebook and YouTube.

