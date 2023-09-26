United Arab Emirates, Dubai: In line with its mission to changing people’s lives, Mahzooz the leading UAE weekly draw, has extended its philanthropic efforts to the Dubai Club for People of Determination by supplying three customized sports wheelchairs, to be utilized by three of the club's athletes, enabling them to reach new heights in their sporting endeavours.

This collaboration aligns perfectly with Mahzooz's mission to enhancing people’s lives, not only through its generous weekly prizes, but also through its active community outreach programme. By providing the athletes with state-of-the-art equipment, Mahzooz aims to enhance their training experience, providing them with the tools they need to excel in their chosen sport and win championships with greater ease and comfort.

"We are delighted to collaborate with the Dubai Club for People of Determination and support their athletes in their pursuit of excellence in wheelchair sports," said Suzan Kazzi, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Communications at EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz. "Through the handover of these wheelchairs, we aim to create better opportunities for the club’s athletes, enabling them to showcase their talent and prove that physical challenges are not an obstacle in one’s journey towards excellence”.

Established in 1993, the Dubai Club for People of Determination aims to rehabilitate the people of determination both physically and mentally to play their developmental role in the community in sports, cultural and social fields.

The Club has been a pillar of support for athletes, providing them with a platform to engage in sports and compete at various levels.

“We are grateful to Mahzooz for their collaboration" expressed Hamad Bil Jafla, Assistant Executive Director, Dubai Club for People of Determination. "The specialized wheelchairs are tailored to accommodate our athletes’ unique physical challenges, specific to their respective sports, enabling them to optimize their performance, train more effectively and compete at the highest levels. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Mahzooz for their ongoing commitment to empowering the local community”.

As part of its active Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, Mahzooz has been dedicated to empowering the local community and uplifting the lives of individuals in need. Over the years, Mahzooz has successfully collaborated with over 15 NGOs and not-for-profit organizations, benefitting more than 10,000 beneficiaries to date.

About EWINGS:

EWINGS LLC, the Managing Operator of Mahzooz, is a technology and operations management company headquartered in the UAE. EWINGS delivers tailor-made services, spanning strategy, technology infrastructure, operations, and management with a special focus on the entertainment industry.

About Mahzooz:

Mahzooz is a weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions of dirhams to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

For more information on Mahzooz, prizes, winners, rules, terms and conditions, eligibility and to enter the coming Mahzooz Grand Draw and Raffle Draw, please visit www.mahzooz.ae, download our app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store, or follow @MyMahzooz on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

