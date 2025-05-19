Abu Dhabi, UAE: Dongfeng - MAHY Khoory Automotive proudly announces the opening of its first showroom in Abu Dhabi, marking its second location in the UAE. This milestone underscores the brand's ongoing commitment to expanding its presence and delivering exceptional automotive experiences across the region. Strategically located on Airport Road near the World Trade Centre, the new facility offers customers in the capital convenient access to the full range of Dongfeng vehicles, enhancing the brand’s presence and customer reach in the United Arab Emirates.

The showroom features a wide range of models, including SUVs, sedans and commercial vehicles like the Dongfeng Rich 7, a versatile option designed for both personal and business use. Customers can also explore the DONGFENG 007, an electric vehicle known for its impressive range of up to 1,200 kilometres and rapid charging capabilities, reflecting the brand’s commitment to innovative mobility solutions.

Dongfeng - MAHY Khoory Automotive has set a benchmark in automotive excellence with its state-of-the-art service centre in Al Quoz, Dubai, renowned for exceptional maintenance and customer support. Building on this foundation, the company is expanding its footprint in the UAE with plans to open a cutting-edge service centre in Abu Dhabi, bringing enhanced convenience and premium service to its local customers. Additionally, new showrooms in Mussafah are on the horizon, offering greater accessibility to Dongfeng’s comprehensive range of vehicles and services, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to superior customer experiences.

“The opening of our new showroom in Abu Dhabi is a significant milestone in our journey to provide innovative and customer-focused mobility solutions in the UAE. We remain committed to enhancing the ownership experience for our customers”, commented Mr. Saj Jabbar, General Manager, MAHY Khoory Automotive.

This expansion follows the successful unveiling of the DONGFENG 007 at the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) Abu Dhabi 2025, where the model received considerable attention for its cutting-edge technology and design.

As part of its commitment to exceptional customer experience, Dongfeng - MAHY Khoory Automotive is focused on providing personalised support and seamless ownership journeys. This includes dedicated customer care teams, comprehensive after-sales services, and advanced service centres designed to deliver convenience, reliability, and peace of mind for every vehicle owner.

About M.A.H.Y. Khoory Automotive Division:

M.A.H.Y. Khoory’s Automotive Division is a testament to the company’s long-standing commitment to the automotive sector. From the 1960’s to the late 1980’s, the company was a prominent dealer of GMC and other leading automotive brands in the UAE, establishing a strong foundation in the market. Today, the division continues to uphold the high standards of quality and service that have become synonymous with the M.A.H.Y. Khoory name. Their Automotive Division not only offers a wide range of vehicles from esteemed global manufacturers but also provides comprehensive services, including after-sales support, parts supply, and customer care. The division's collaboration with international automotive leaders, such as Dongfeng, further enhances their ability to deliver cutting-edge vehicles and innovative solutions tailored to the diverse needs of the region’s consumers.

About Dongfeng Motor Corporation:

Founded in 1969, Dongfeng Motor Corporation is one of China’s largest and most successful automobile manufacturers. With a presence in over 100 countries and strategic partnerships with global automakers, Dongfeng is committed to delivering world-class, sustainable, and innovative mobility solutions. The company is at the forefront of automotive technology, including New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) and cutting-edge manufacturing processes.