Jeddah: Magrabi Health, leaders in specialized healthcare for 70 years, announces the grand opening of its first dermatology and aesthetic solutions facility, Mayam Aesthetics, designed to revolutionize the world of skincare with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. Nestled in the vibrant metropolis of Jeddah, Mayam Aesthetics is an elite destination for those seeking transformative beauty and aesthetic treatments in Saudi Arabia.

This unique facility embodies the highest standards of expertise, bringing together a team of highly qualified dermatologists, aesthetic practitioners, and skincare specialists, all dedicated to providing superior care and services to clients. Beyond their technical excellence, the team is deeply committed to providing ethical, safe, and compassionate care, creating personalized protocols, addressing individual needs and expectations.

As a luxe aesthetics clinic, Mayam Aesthetics offers flagship treatments that are meticulously designed to rejuvenate, lift and finely sculpt the face in the most welcoming and luxurious environment. The services range from skin injectables, hair treatments, skincare procedures, oculoplastic, body contouring, laser treatments and more.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mutasim Alireza, CEO of Magrabi Health said, “We are thrilled to introduce Mayam Aesthetics to Jeddah. The launch of Mayam Aesthetics marks Magrabi Health’s foray into dermatological treatment, with an unwavering vision to become the leaders in this discipline. This is our pilot project as we explore further expansion options in this discipline.” He added, “Magrabi Health has been representative of the culmination of decades of dedication to providing the highest quality care and Mayam Aesthetics will strive to adhere to these high standards. In line with these principles, we have also collaborated with DHI Global, the world leader in the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of hair loss to bring global treatments closer to home.”

Dr. Mazin Bafaraj, Medical Director of Mayam Aesthetics and Consultant Dermatology, Laser and Cosmetic Treatments, commented, “Our facility is staffed by a team of board-certified dermatologists and experienced aesthetic practitioners. Each team member is committed to staying abreast of the latest developments in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, ensuring that our clients receive the most effective and innovative treatments available.” He added, “We pride ourselves on providing personalized care tailored to the unique needs of each patient. Our consultations include detailed discussions of the client's concerns and goals, allowing us to create a customized treatment plan that delivers optimal results.”

The Mayam Aesthetics facility is designed to offer a serene and luxurious environment for its clientele to enjoy their treatment in a comfortable and stress-free experience. Addressing the importance of privacy and comfort in aesthetic treatments, the facility features private treatment rooms and a tranquil ambiance, allowing patients to feel at ease during their visits.

About Magrabi Health:

Founded in 1955, Magrabi Health is a leading name in specialized healthcare across Saudi Arabia and beyond, offering cutting-edge and world-class treatments in ophthalmology, ENT, dentistry and dermatology. With a legacy spanning over seven decades, Magrabi Health stands at the forefront of medical advancements, dedicated to transforming lives and establishing new standards of excellence in patient safety and quality care.

About Mayam Aesthetics

Mayam Aesthetics is an elite destination offering transformative beauty and aesthetic treatments in Saudi Arabia. Mayam redefines beauty and wellness with a synergistic approach, combining expert dermatology and advanced aesthetic solutions to provide personalized treatments that enhance natural beauty and renew self-confidence. The services range from skin injectables, hair treatments, skincare procedures, body contouring, laser treatments and more. Mayam Aesthetics has also collaborated with DHI Global, the world leader in the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of hair loss to introduce innovative world class hair treatments.