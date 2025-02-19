Munich, Germany/Cairo, Egypt: Magnom Properties, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Rawabi Holding, has signed a partnership with leading German Luxury Lighting Brand, Occhio, to bring its innovative lighting solutions to power the upcoming USD 1 billion Platinum LEED-certified, lifecycle net-negative carbon commercial Forbes International Tower.

This partnership underscores Magnom Properties’ commitment to setting new standards in excellence through collaborations with innovative global brands.

As part of the agreement, Occhio, known for their excellent design and unique lighting quality, will provide a comprehensive internal lighting solution for the Forbes International Tower coming up in the New Administrative Capital. A symbol of progress and excellence, the Forbes International Tower’s guiding principle harmonises perfectly with Occhio’s philosophy. As Lighting Design Partner for this prestigious project, Occhio brings its expertise to underline the vision of modern and inspiring architecture.

“Our business strategy is founded on the cornerstone of strong environmental, social and governance policies. We are dedicated to offering a wholesome sustainable lifestyle that elevates people’s lives through our core practices and global partnerships. Occhio’s focus on enhancing the well-being of residents through innovative lighting solutions aligns with our vision and we look forward to brightening up many lives with Forbes International Tower,” said

Osman Ibrahim, CEO, Rawabi Holding and Vice Chairman, Magnom Properties.

“Today, we stand at the intersection of innovation, luxury, and elegance, as we celebrate the grand collaboration between Occhio and Forbes International Tower,” said Dr. Maged Marie, CEO, Magnom Properties. “This partnership marks not just the fusion of cutting-edge design with architectural excellence but also the promise of creating spaces that inspire. Occhio’s commitment to craftsmanship and beauty goes beyond illuminating spaces — it’s about creating an experience and a sense of wonder. With the USD1 billion Forbes International Tower, we’re taking that experience to new heights through a shared vision to create something truly special.”

Dr. Benno Zerlin, CEO, Occhio, added; “We are excited to partner with Magnom Properties on the unique Forbes International Tower that is set to redefine the way buildings are conceptualized. Occhio’s commitment to shaping the way people experience light in their living space through innovative design aesthetics and relentless pursuit of perfection synchronizes with the design ethos of Forbes International Tower. Our advanced lighting solutions deliver a visually striking and emotionally engaging ambiance. By intelligently replicating the dynamics of natural daylight, Occhio enhances the connection between people and their environment. Ultimately, our mission is to create a new culture of light to enrich people's quality of life –through light, that shapes atmospheres and promotes well-being.”

Designed by renowned architecture firm, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill (AS+GG) Architecture, the Forbes International Tower coming up in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, aims to set a benchmark for decarbonising real estate in the MENA region. The futuristic tower integrates cutting edge green design to push the boundaries of modern construction to be at the forefront of the sustainable design movement in the region and beyond.

About Magnom Properties

Transcending physical borders, Magnom Properties, a subsidiary of Rawabi Holding Group, established in 2021, is setting new benchmarks as part of its pioneering role in redefining the real estate sector by overseeing the construction of high-value commercial, residential and lifestyle projects in KSA, Egypt and the wider MENA region. The company is focusing on creating dynamic environments and developments, which will cater to the rapidly evolving lifestyles, aspirations of businesses and industries for future generations. To ensure that the core values of quality, reliability and sustainability are followed across all future projects with Platinum LEED certification, Magnom Properties is partnering with global experts including world-renowned architects, Adrian Smith, Gordon Gill and Robert Forest, representing their international design firm, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG Architecture), to build one of the most sustainable towers worldwide in Egypt's New Administrative Capital (NAC). The Forbes International Tower, a new zero-carbon commercial tower developed in Cairo, Egypt, by Magnom Properties in partnership with Forbes, was awarded the Luxury Commercial Project of the Year by Design Middle East KSA Awards this year. For more information, please visit Magnom Properties and follow the company on https://twitter.com/MagnomPro

About Occhio

Founded by designer Axel Meise in 1999, Occhio has today grown from a German design icon into an international brand in the luxury segment. Based in Munich, Occhio has created a new standard in lighting through its holistic philosophy, paired with international award-winning design, outstanding lighting quality and the unique 'joy of use'. This enables entire buildings to be illuminated to the highest standards – through a consistent lighting design in both private and public spaces. Its vision is to establish a new culture of light to enrich people’s quality of life.

