Riyadh, KSA: Magna AI, Inc., the global integrated‑value‑chain sovereign AI transformation leader established through a partnership between Trend Micro and Wistron Digital Technology Holding Company (WDH) in strategic collaboration with NVIDIA, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Corvit Networks (Pvt.) Ltd., a leading technology training and digital services organization in Pakistan. The agreement establishes a strategic collaboration framework to advance sovereign AI infrastructure, platforms, and workforce capabilities aimed at accelerating Pakistan’s national AI transformation.

The partnership combines Magna’s expertise in AI engineering, infrastructure, and governance, with Corvit’s extensive nationwide reach across Pakistan’s government, enterprise, and academic ecosystems. Together, the organizations aim to support the development of scalable and secure AI capabilities designed to enable organizations across Pakistan to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) at national and enterprise scale.

This strategic initiative comes at a time when artificial intelligence is emerging as a critical driver of economic growth. According to a PwC report cited by the Saudi Data and AI Authority, AI could contribute up to 5.6% of GDP in economies comparable to Pakistan, potentially generating an AI-driven economic impact of $10–20 billion within Pakistan's projected $60 billion digital economy by 2030. Globally, annual investment in AI-dedicated infrastructure is projected to reach $400 billion by 2030, underscoring the growing strategic importance of national AI infrastructure for economic competitiveness.

The collaboration will focus on developing the foundational building blocks required to support Pakistan’s AI ecosystem. This includes the joint development of sovereign AI data centers and AI factories designed to support government, public-sector, and enterprise workloads while meeting national data residency and regulatory requirements. Building on this foundation, the partnership will support the creation of next-generation AI applications tailored to priority sectors, including predictive intelligence, agentic AI systems, digital twins, and advanced operational analytics. Security and governance will remain central to the initiative, with enterprise-grade capabilities such as model protection, threat analytics, and AI-driven security operations aligned with national cybersecurity frameworks. Both organizations will also provide end-to-end AI transformation services to help institutions transition from readiness assessments to full-scale AI deployment, while investing in workforce development through AI academies, professional certification programs, and executive education initiatives designed to prepare Pakistan’s talent ecosystem for the AI economy.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming foundational to economic competitiveness and national innovation” said, Dr. Moataz BinAli, CEO, Magna AI. Pakistan stands at a pivotal moment in its digital transformation journey. Through this partnership with Corvit Networks, Magna aims to support the development of sovereign AI infrastructure, platforms, and talent capabilities that can help organizations across the country unlock the full potential of AI.”

“Corvit Networks has spent decades building trusted relationships across Pakistan’s technology ecosystem,” said Kashif Ul Haq, CEO, Corvit Networks (Pvt.) Ltd. “Combining our nationwide reach in enterprise enablement and technology education with Magna AI’s global expertise in AI infrastructure and transformation, we are committed to helping strengthen Pakistan’s digital capabilities and prepare the next generation of AI-ready talent.”

About Magna AI

Magna AI is a global AI transformation company operating across the full integrated value chain, architecting the future of sovereign intelligence. Through a unified operating model spanning strategy, engineering, integration, and operations, Magna AI designs and delivers secure AI infrastructure, applications, and services that enable measurable, scalable, and long-term transformation. Powered by strategic industry collaborations and next generation technologies from NVIDIA, Wistron, and Trend Micro, Magna AI helps enterprises and governments evolve into intelligent, adaptive, and future ready organizations.

www.magnaai.com

About Corvit Networks

Corvit Networks is Pakistan's leading ICT solutions and services company, architecting secure and resilient digital infrastructure for enterprises across industries. Through a comprehensive model spanning IT, OT, and telecom infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, and managed services, Corvit empowers organizations to operate with agility and confidence. Backed by 26 years of experience and partnerships with global technology leaders, Corvit Networks enables enterprises to build future-ready, intelligent, and connected operations.

www.corvit.com/networks