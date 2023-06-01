Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has revealed the inclusion of Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port, and Jubail Commercial Port to the Al Maha shipping service launched by container liner Maersk.

With a start date set for June, the new route will link the Kingdom’s three hubs to six ports across the Middle East including Tangier, Port Said, Salalah, Duqm, Jebel Ali, and Doha aboard seven vessels offering a weekly capacity of 8,500 TEUs.

Adding new cargo connections is key to the Kingdom’s ambition of enhancing its global maritime connectivity besides positioning its trade hubs as an enabler of sustainable economic development and diversification as laid out in the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

-Ends-

About the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) was established in 1976 to oversee the operations of the Saudi ports. Since its inception, Mawani has been keen on transforming the Saudi ports into investment platforms and facilitating the Kingdom’s trade with the rest of the world. The Authority seeks to achieve an effective regulatory and commercial environment supported by an operating model that enables growth and innovation in the Kingdom's maritime industry. It also envisions developing a sustainable and prosperous ports sector to consolidate the Kingdom's position as a leading global logistics hub. Mawani strives to realize Saudi Arabia’s economic and social ambitions by ensuring reliable and efficient logistics operations, as well as creating a safe and sustainable maritime environment. Developing the Kingdom’s industrial capabilities to fulfill the objectives of the National Transport Strategy in line with Saudi Vision 2030, has and will always be one of Mawani’s main objectives, thus contributing to making Saudi Arabia a pioneer in the ports sector.

Find out more at mawani.gov.sa

For media inquiries: Media@mawani.gov.sa