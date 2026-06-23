Cairo, Egypt – In a move that underscores the strength of its financial position and the effectiveness of its investment strategy, Madinet Masr (EGX Code: MASR.CA) announced that its stock achieved exceptional and record-breaking performance on the Egyptian Stock Exchange during the period from December 31, 2025, to June 21, 2026. This performance demonstrates the company’s continued ability to maximize shareholders’ return from its operational and financial growth.

Madinet Masr’s stock witnessed a strong price rally, rising from EGP 4.23 at the end of December 2025 to reach a closing price of EGP 7.40 on June 21, 2026, representing a 75% increase in share price in less than six months. This accelerated capital appreciation was accompanied by the company’s commitment to deliver cash and stock returns to shareholders. In March 2026, the company distributed bonus shares at a ratio of 4.17% (equivalent to EGP 0.226 per share at the time of distribution), followed by a cash dividend of EGP 0.15 per share in May 2026. As a result, the dividend yields alone reached approximately 9% based on the stock price at the end of last year, bringing the total shareholder return to 84% by 21st June 2026. It’s also worth mentioning that Madinet Masr’s stock price marked an all-time high of 7.69 on 21st June 2026.

This outstanding performance reflects Madinet Masr’s success in redefining investment value in the capital market, supported by a strong asset base, an extensive land bank, and innovative, flexible operating platforms that help diversify revenue streams and efficiently generate liquidity. These strategic results further enhance the stock’s investment appeal and reaffirm management’s ability to create sustainable value, positioning the company among the most secure and profitable investment destinations in both the Egyptian and regional real estate markets.

About Madinet Masr

Madinet Masr is one of Egypt’s leading urban development companies, with a legacy that dates back to 1959. With a commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and community enrichment, Madinet Masr has played a pivotal role in shaping the urban landscape of Cairo and beyond.

The company is renowned for developing landmark residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects that integrate quality living with forward-thinking design. Flagship developments such as Taj City and Sarai reflect Madinet Masr’s vision of building inclusive, future-ready communities that prioritize liveability, accessibility, and long-term value.

Madinet Masr boasts a robust landbank of 12.8 million square meters, enabling long-term development plans and a strong pipeline of future projects. This strategic asset base underscores the company’s capacity to sustain growth and respond to evolving market demands.

Guided by its purpose — to drive growth in Egypt by developing sustainable communities — Madinet Masr is actively expanding its footprint across the country. The company leverages its deep market expertise, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric approach to deliver projects that enhance quality of life and foster long-term economic and social prosperity.

For more information, please visit: www.madinetmasr.com