Abdallah Sallam: Madinet Masr is committed to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in Egypt, and our partnership with G.Talks reflects our commitment to build an environment that encourages youth’s creativity and development

Hazem Metwally: Youth are the cornerstone of Egypt's future and economy and empowering them is the key to inspiring future generations.

Cairo - Madinet Masr (EGX code: MASR.CA), one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, and e& Egypt announced signing a strategic partnership aimed at supporting G.Talks platform, formerly known as Grow Talks, over the next three years. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to inspire young generations, equip them with the tools and knowledge necessary to achieve their ambition. The partnership aims to foster a positive impact on Egypt's development and sustainable growth, promoting a culture of progress and community-oriented values.

Eng. Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, Hazem Metwally, CEO of e& Egypt, and Shady Sherif, Founder and CEO of G.Talks, attended the platform's launch ceremony, alongside a distinguished group of leaders from both companies.

G.Talks, hosted by Shady Sherif and produced by G Studio and The Podcast Production, is an interactive platform that shares the stories and experiences of inspiring figures from diverse fields. The program highlights personal journeys that have shaped paths to success, offering insights that help young people achieve their ambitions and navigate challenges.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Eng. Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, said: "Madinet Masr is committed to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Egypt. Our partnership with G.Talks platform aligns with this commitment, as we aim to create an environment that nurtures creativity and drives innovation. We believe that Egyptian youth possess unique potential, and this partnership will help nurture their talents, turning their ideas into successful projects." He added "By providing the right platforms and opportunities, we are working together to raise awareness among youth and equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to build a new generation of leaders and entrepreneurs who will shape the future and contribute to Egypt's development."

From his side, Hazem Metwally, CEO of e& Egypt, expressed his excitement in sponsoring G.Talks, stating: "At e& Egypt, we recognize the importance of investing in youth and entrepreneurs, as they are the backbone of Egypt’s future and economy. Through G.Talks, we aim to support the creation of inspiring content that motivates young generations and empowers them to turn their aspirations into tangible realities. This program serves as an ideal platform to showcase real success stories, providing role models for youth. Through our partnership in this initiative, we seek to reaffirm our ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and creativity.

Shady Sherif, Founder and CEO of G.Talks, expressed his excitement about this partnership, saying: “G. Talks is a platform that offers a space for dialogue and knowledge share that empowers individuals to overcome challenges." He added: “The sponsorship by Madinet Masr and e& Egypt will help expand the platform’s reach and impact, allowing them to deliver more inspiring content to a wider audience.”

This strategic partnership represents the shared vision of both Madinet Masr and e& Egypt in building a brighter future for Egypt, while aligning with G.Talks’ ambition to empower youth. By providing the necessary tools to acquire essential skills and knowledge, this platform aims to enhance creative abilities and build confidence in facing challenges with confidence and innovation. Together, these efforts contribute to creating a more developed and sustainable society, reflecting a common vision grounded build on innovation and excellence.

About Madinet Masr

Madinet Masr, one of Egypt’s leading urban community developers, was established in 1959. Headquartered in Cairo and listed on the Egyptian Exchange in 1996 (EGX), Madinet Masr operates under a robust corporate governance structure. It is committed to delivering exceptional value to all its stakeholders. Rebranded from Madinet Nasr to Madinet Masr in 2023, the company has become one of the most innovative real estate companies in Egypt, capitalizing on a long and successful track record of delivering distinguished and multi-functional developments that drive growth in Egypt by developing sustainable communities.

Madinet Masr has become a prominent community developer and urban planner in Egypt after developing Nasr City, the largest neighborhood in Greater Cairo with a population of over three million people. Since then, It has actively taken on large-scale projects to transform sizeable land areas into contemporary, integrated communities.

Today, Madinet Masr owns a land portfolio of 12.6 million sqm, with two renowned mega-developments, Taj City and Sarai, in East Cairo. Taj City is a 3.6 million sqm mixed-use development positioned as a premier destination, and Sarai is a 5.5 million sqm mixed-use development strategically located in front of Egypt’s New Administrative Capital. Madinet Masr launched Zahw in 2023, its first expansion project outside Cairo Governorate. Zahw is a 104-acre mixed-use development strategically positioned west of Assiut Governorate beside Assiut’s airport and 15 minutes from its center. Zahw compliments the contemporary real estate products in Upper Egypt.

Some of the key strategic partnerships signed include the development of a project in New Heliopolis City, covering an area of 491 feddans, and the development of an integrated residential urban project in the fourth phase in Mostakbal City, covering an area of 238 feddans (approximately 1 million square meters). In addition to signing a contract to develop 42 acres in New Heliopolis City, through a partnership with Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development (ZMID).