The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” opened on Monday an Omani Products Exhibition at Nesto Hypermarket in Al Mabela South, under the auspices of Hilal bin Hamad Al Hasani, CEO of Madayn. Organised as part of ‘Made in Oman’ Campaign, the five-day exhibition aims at meeting the needs of the consumers before the blessed month of Ramadan begins.

Hilal Al Hasani, CEO of Madayn, affirmed that Omani products enjoy a strong presence in the commercial centres and the local market, thanks to their high quality and international standards and specifications, which have made them expand and thrive in the GCC, regional, and international markets.

On his part, Hamood Al Balushi, Assistant Director General at Madayn, stated that the Omani Products Exhibition at Nesto Hypermarket comes to achieve the objectives of Madayn in disseminating awareness among local and foreign consumers on the locally manufactured products and emphasising on the importance of buying local for the national economy. Al Balushi added that such events reflect the government’s continuous support to the factories and companies operating in the Sultanate.

The series of ‘Made in Oman’ exhibitions are being held to motivate consumers, individuals and institutions to support local made products, enhance loyalty to the Omani products, generate further awareness on the positive economic effect of purchasing these products.

