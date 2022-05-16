The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” held a training programme on ‘ISO 9001 Quality Management System Lead Auditor’ with the aim of strengthening Madayn’s commitment to institutional excellence and continuous improvement, as well as qualifying its cadres to supervise the effective application of ISO 9001 requirements. The programme highlighted several aspects including audit components, developing an audit plan, formulating questions, and documenting non-conformity cases.

By organising a lineup of quality training programmes and events that address trending topics and challenges locally and globally, Madayn aims at developing the skills of human cadres and enhancing the value-added services offered to investors in the industrial cities. Madayn also aims at delivering administrative, financial, and technical consultancy to companies and factories in the industrial cities, and implementing training-for-employment in cooperation with the concerned bodies in this area.

In addition, Madayn endeavours to complement the efforts made by the Sultanate to support training and Omanisation to meet the needs of the industrial sector, as well as to strengthen partnership with the educational and training related bodies to benefit from their expertise in the field of human resource development, improve production processes, simplify work procedures, and conduct industry-related research and studies.

