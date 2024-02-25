Madaar CEO: Partnership to unlock vision for premier North Coast luxury resort

Cairo: Madaar, a leading Egyptian developer, and Crystal Lagoons, the global leader in artificial lagoon technology, have announced a strategic partnership to develop a 45-acre crystalline lagoon at the Azha North resort in Ras El Hekma at the North Coast. This innovative collaboration elevates the luxury offering at Azha North, providing residents with a unique waterfront living experience and solidifying the project's position as one of the most significant developments on the North Coast.

Underlining Madaar's commitment to redefining luxury developments, this partnership brings Crystal Lagoons' cutting-edge technology to Azha North. Spanning 250 acres, Azha North will be home to the pristine swimmable lagoon, promising a multitude of aquatic and sports activities, ranging from kayaking and paddleboarding to tranquil water yoga sessions – all within an eco-friendly environment.

CEO of Madaar Eng. Ahmed Ehab stated: "Our partnership with Crystal Lagoons represents a significant step forward in realizing our vision for Azha North as the premier luxury resort on the North Coast. Their innovative technology and commitment to sustainability perfectly align with our values, and we are confident that this lagoon will offer our residents an unparalleled living experience."

This is Madaar’s second project in partnership with Crystal Lagoons. The first project, a 6.73-hectare turquoise lagoon dubbed the largest in Egypt on the Red Sea, is currently being built in Azha Ain Sokhna, powered by Crystal Lagoons technology. Upon completion, the lagoon will expand to cover 19.5 hectares, inviting residents to enjoy water sports such as swimming, kayaking, and paddle boarding, against the backdrop of the Red Sea. The lagoon is a mixture of salt and freshwater lakes, and the quality of the water is constantly being monitored to ensure its purity.

As a global company with operations across the world, Crystal Lagoons is revolutionizing the real estate industry with its patented technology ensuring a crystal-clear turquoise experience, blending saltwater and freshwater to create a perfect swimming haven. Moreover, the water quality will be constantly monitored and maintained, mirroring Madaar's commitment to sustainability, as seen in their Azha Sokhna project. This initiative not only redefines luxury living but also showcases both companies' dedication to environmental stewardship and innovative real estate solutions.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Madaar on this landmark project,” Jean Pierre Juanchich, Global Business Director at Crystal Lagoons added. “Azha North represents a perfect opportunity to showcase the transformative power of our lagoons, offering residents a unique blend of luxury, recreation, and sustainability. We are confident that this project will set a new standard for waterfront living in Egypt."

About Madaar:

Madaar was established in 2015, combining resort living and hospitality in the comfort of one’s own home. After the success of its flagship project Azha Ain Sokhna, Azha North was launched in Ras El Hikma, North Coast, with great success due to the track record of the company. With the support of its sister company, one of Egypt’s top hospitality companies, Sunrise Resorts & Cruises, Madaar managed to offer a fully facilitated hospitality service that differentiates it from most real estate developers. The company offers consumer-centric destinations that revolve around the client’s comfort, fostering connections and communities.

About Crystal Lagoons:

Crystal Lagoons is a global technology company specializing in the development and management of crystalline lagoons. With patented technology deployed in 180 countries, Crystal Lagoons has revolutionized the real estate industry by offering sustainable and transformative aquatic amenities worldwide.