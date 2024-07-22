Doha, Qatar – Mace, the leading project and programme delivery consultancy, has completed the installation of 12 Tesla Supercharger stations at Doha Festival City in Qatar.

The stations, which are the first Tesla Superchargers in Qatar and became fully operational last month, feature fast charging technology that can deliver up to 250 kW of power, providing up to 200 miles of range from a 15-minute charge. With the addition of Qatar, Tesla now has Supercharger stations in four countries in the Middle East.

Mace led the project management and installation of the 12 Tesla Superchargers, having previously overseen the completion of 23 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Doha Festival City two years ago in preparation for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. These projects showcase Mace’s commitment to developing EV infrastructure in Qatar and the Middle East.

Tracey Hunte, Qatar Country Director at Mace, said: “At Mace we have an enduring commitment to pursuing a more sustainable world and this project with Doha Festival City to deliver the first Tesla Superchargers in Qatar is a perfect example of this. As a carbon neutral business since 2021, we are well positioned to advise and support our clients in Qatar, the Middle East and around the world to help reduce their environmental impact.”

Doha Festival City now features a total of 46 EV charging stations for public use – the most at a single location in Qatar – installed in partnership with Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) as part of its National Program for Conservation and Energy Efficiency (Tarsheed).

Kahramaa’s Tarsheed initiative promotes the development of sustainable transport in Qatar and aims to install up to 1,000 fast charging stations across the country by 2025.

Hazim Murad, Assistant General Manager for Doha Festival City Mall Management, said: “It has been a great team effort by all stakeholders led by Mace to complete this project on time, including the management of the power survey, building permits and the physical construction of the charging stations. Hosting the first Tesla Supercharger stations in Qatar is a strategic milestone for Doha Festival City that enables the successful launch of the country’s first Tesla showroom.”

Jihad Zarkout, Owner Representative and Assistant General Manager at Bawabat Al-Shamal Real Estate Company (BASREC), which owns Doha Festival City, added: “The Mace team displayed exceptional professionalism, effective coordination, and a strong commitment to quality. Their strategic planning and problem-solving skills were key to the project's success. We are highly satisfied with their performance and would gladly recommend Mace for future projects.”

Doha Festival City is the largest entertainment, dining, and fashion mall in Qatar, and features more than 550 stores. In addition to its work with Mace on EV charging stations, the venue has introduced other sustainable initiatives including irrigation systems that use a timer to control water consumption, smart electric systems, and solar technology.

Mace is a leading project and programme delivery consultancy that provides clients in the Middle East and around the world with a unique combination of consultancy and hands-on, world-class delivery expertise.