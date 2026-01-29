Dubai, UAE: AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (AlHuda CIBE) has entered into a groundbreaking partnership with MAC & RO Capital, a leading shariah complaint gold investment firm, to drive the worldwide expansion of Islamic finance. This collaboration is designed to enhance research, intellectual development, and the promotion of Shariah-compliant financial products and services on a global scale.

In a strategic move to broaden the influence of Islamic finance, MAC & RO Capital will join forces with AlHuda CIBE as a Gold Partner for its prestigious international events, exposure visits and webinars. These initiatives are aimed at fostering collaboration among global financial experts, policymakers, and institutions to further the development of Islamic finance. This partnership also underscores the long-standing relationship between the two entities, rooted in shared goals of promoting ethical and sustainable financial practices.

Through this partnership, AlHuda CIBE will work with MAC & RO Capital to create a state-of-the-art and compliant structure centered on gold and other Islamic funds within capital markets. This groundbreaking initiative will play a vital role in advancing research and development in Islamic finance, particularly in the integration of gold-based investments that adhere to Shariah principles. The collaboration aims to offer a variety of innovative Shariah-compliant financial solutions that cater to the needs of global investors and markets.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal, CEO of AlHuda CIBE, states that, “This partnership with MAC & RO Capital presents an exceptional opportunity to continue our work in expanding the reach of Islamic finance, particularly in Europe and beyond. With a shared vision for ethical finance, we are confident that this collaboration will generate a global impact on the industry. We are excited to have MAC & RO Capital onboard as a Gold Partner for our global events, and together, we will continue to advance the development of Islamic finance products.”

Dr. Angelo Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of MAC & RO Capital, shared his thoughts on the agreement: “We are excited to formalize our partnership with AlHuda CIBE. Over the years, we have cultivated a strong and productive relationship with AlHuda CIBE, and we are now eager to take our collaboration to new heights. This partnership will allow us to create a significant global impact in the Islamic finance sector, while also developing a gold-based initiative that will contribute to the industry’s growth. MAC & RO Capital has introduced over 30 Shariah-compliant products, and with this partnership, we aim to continue strengthening the global Islamic banking and finance industry.”

Through this strategic alliance, AlHuda CIBE and MAC & RO Capital will organize 40 high-profile activities, including international conferences, exposure visits, and webinars. These events will bring together thought leaders, experts, and practitioners from across the globe to discuss and advance the practice of Islamic finance. The initiative goal is to enhance a deeper understanding of Islamic financial systems and to promote the development of Shariah-compliant products and services that meet the evolving needs of a global market

