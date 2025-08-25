Mabani Idris Real Estate Development Company has established a prominent presence in Egypt's North Coast, particularly through its flagship project, Koun. The company has demonstrated exceptional implementation rates and a commitment to delivering high-quality finishes, which has significantly attracted high-end clients and investors to the region.

The Koun project, located in Ras El Hikma, is distinguished by its innovative architectural designs, meticulous attention to detail, and efficient space utilization. The launch of the first fully finished model units received widespread acclaim from clients, highlighting the project's superior quality and modern aesthetics. These units showcase a blend of contemporary design elements with practical layouts, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.

Strategically situated on a 10-acre beachfront plot, the Koun project offers breathtaking views of the sea and lagoon, with the highest point reaching 34 meters above sea level. This elevation ensures most units enjoy direct vistas of the natural surroundings, enhancing the living experience. The project's location at kilometer 201 on the Alexandria-Matrouh Road, near New Alamein City and Alamein International Airport, provides excellent connectivity and accessibility, making it an attractive destination for both residents and investors.

The development spans a 110-fadan area and features over 1500 residential units, ranging from one-bedroom chalets to three-bedroom apartments, along with twin houses, townhouses, penthouses, and detached villas. All units are designed with innovative styles to meet various tastes and needs, emphasizing Mabani Idris's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

Engineer Mohamed Idris, Chairman of Mabani Idris, emphasizes the company's commitment to delivering high-quality projects at competitive prices, ensuring genuine value for clients. The company's extensive experience of over 25 years in the Egyptian market has enabled it to execute diverse projects across residential, commercial, administrative, warehouse, and medical sectors. This experience underscores Mabani Idris's reputation for credibility, quality, and customer-centric development.

In addition to the Koun project, Mabani Idris boasts a comprehensive portfolio of developments throughout Egypt. The company has successfully completed eight projects in western Cairo, including a series of residential housing developments known as Green (1-6), the innovative The Block commercial and administrative complex, and the prominent Central Avenue in Sheikh Zayed City. Furthermore, Mabani Idris pioneered the Asayla Mabani Idris project, which is recognized as the first villa compound in New Assiut. The company's diverse portfolio also encompasses various industrial projects, demonstrating its versatility and commitment to contributing to Egypt's urban and industrial growth. These projects highlight Mabani Idris's strategic approach to development, emphasizing quality, innovation, and sustainable growth across different sectors and regions.

One of the company's notable projects is the Rufaidah Medical Complex in Sheikh Zayed City, which offers advanced healthcare services and has attracted significant investments, contributing to the area's development and economic growth. Mabani Idris's strategic focus on prime locations and high-quality construction continues to accelerate urban development and elevate standards in Egypt's real estate sector.