MA’AN - The Mayor of Ma’an governorate in Jordan, Dr. Yasin Salah, and the municipal council members have visited the regional office of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh E-Archiving and Automation System (TAG E-Archiving), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), which is located in Al-Rawda Industrial Area in Ma’an.

The Mayor toured the Office facilities and was briefed on TAG.Global’s services, and the technological products manufactured by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech); including laptops, tablets and smartphones, were also shown.

During the visit, Dr. Salah expressed his pride and appreciation for TAG.Global, under the Chairmanship of its Founder, HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, praising the services provided by the Ma’an governorate office; especially in the field of offering job opportunities to people in Ma’an at TAG E-Archiving Office, as well as developing and sharpening their skills through the TAG.Global’s Knowledge Station at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University.

Stressing the importance of TAGTech role and technology, The Mayor, called for inaugurating a TAGTech showroom in the center of Ma’an City to facilitate the sale of such technological devices, noting that Al-Rawda Industrial Area is far away from the City Center.

For his part, Mr. Tareq Sanoun, TAG.Global officer in Ma’an, welcomed the Mayor and his accompanying delegation, praising TAG.Global’s pride in such a visit. He affirmed the keenness of TAG.Global Office on providing a range of services to the people of the Governorate, in addition to its role in implementing many services for TAG.Global Regional Headquarters in Amman.

Mr. Sanoun hailed the Mayor’s proposal to establish a TAGTech showroom in the Industrial Area, stressing that the recommendation comes in line with Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s directions to expand the provision of TAGTech products, both at the national and regional levels. He noted that TAGTech has more than 125 showrooms around the world, 40 of which are in Jordan.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) established its office in Ma’an in 2016, to embody the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II in the development of governorate throughout the Kingdom to support community members through all available means, and to offer the governor ate qualified people the employment opportunities the office creates.