Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive social contributions, continued to drive community engagement through volunteer-led initiatives with the success of Food ATM.

The Food ATM, an initiative enabled by Ma’an, kicked off during the holy month of Ramdan under Ma’an’s Community Volunteering Activation Program (CVAP), witnessed the participation of H.E Dr Mugheer al Khaili - Chairman of the Department of Community Development , H.E Ahmed Al Kuttab - Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement, H.E Salama Alameemi – Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an and H.E Ruba Al Hassan - Director General of Strategic Affairs at the Department of Government Support, the initiative engaged more than 100 volunteers including specialised volunteer chefs who contributed to prepare the meals as well as community members who supported in packing and distributing 1600 meals to a number of blue-collar and low-income workers in the UAE capital.

The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an recognises the impact volunteers have on contributing to the creation of a collaborative community. These volunteers are enhancing the wellbeing of communities across the Emirate as evidenced in the Food ATM initiative.

Volunteering opportunities can be explored and contributions can be made via www.maan.gov.ae, or through the app available on Android and Apple devices.

About Ma’an

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an drives social innovation and builds a culture of social contribution and participation to address social priorities in the Abu Dhabi Emirate.

Ma’an brings together the government, private sector and civil society with the objective to support innovative solutions and contribute to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

The Authority has launched several pioneering programmes through its five pillars of work - Social Impact Bonds, Social Incubator and Accelerator programme, Social Investment Fund, Community Engagement and Outreach Management to deliver solutions and make life-changing differences for Abu Dhabi residents.

Ma’an provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based organisations and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering.