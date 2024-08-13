Both prestigious institutions integrate medical expertise with compassionate care to support patients throughout their parenthood journey

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In a move to ensure world-class healthcare is seamlessly available for prospective and new parents across the M42 group, HealthPlus Fertility & Women’s Health Center has launched a comprehensive referral program in collaboration with Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children. This initiative aims to elevate community health by providing access to specialized and quality care through a holistic, all-encompassing approach.

Both respected institutions integrate medical expertise with compassionate care, supporting people as they navigate their journey through parenthood. The program ensures comprehensive support from prenatal to postnatal care, reaffirming the commitment of both HealthPlus Fertility & Women’s Health Center and Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children to patient-centric care.

HealthPlus Fertility & Women’s Health Center stands as a leader in the field offertility treatment in the region. With advanced medical technologies and a track record of success, the center provides personalized treatment plans facilitated by highly specialized and experienced reproductive health and in vitro fertilization (IVF) experts. The center’s pregnancy success rates consistently rank among the highest in the region. Its IVF laboratory, internationally accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), is the first of its kind in the UAE and performs over 3,500 IVF cycles annually. Services include diagnosing and treating infertility in both men and women, IVF, reproductive surgery, and preimplantation genetic testing.

Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children is the only private women and children's hospital in Abu Dhabi with a Fetal Medicine Unit and a full-fledged Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU Level III). It is equipped with the latest medical technology and staffed by highly qualified medical professionals from around the globe. The hospital has received several accreditations, including from the Joint Commission International (JCI), the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP), and the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).

Jules McDonald, Director of Clinical Operations at HealthPlus Fertility & Women’s Health Center, said: “We understand how stressful the fertility journey can be and we are here to support couples every step of the way to help them achieve their dreams of parenthood. Patient-centric care and support are our top priorities. Bringing a new baby into the world is a joyful experience, and with our world-class care, we aim to provide peace of mind.”

Omar Al Naqbi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children said, "Our partnership with HealthPlus Fertility & Women’s Health Center marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing unparalleled care for new parents and families. We are dedicated to ensuring that every family receives the highest standard of medical services throughout pregnancy, delivery, and postnatal care. Our support of parents-to-be extends to the next chapter of parenting - offering comprehensive care for their child’s health. Our holistic approach means that from birth to adulthood, our expert team is equipped to cater to the evolving health needs of children, ensuring they thrive at every age and stage of their development.”

To book an appointment at HealthPlus Fertility & Women’s Health Center, please call 600 503035 or visit healthplusivf.com/

To learn more about Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, please call 800 96626 or visit, https://danatalemarat.ae/

About Danat Al Emarat Hospital

Danat Al Emarat, part of the M42 group, is a world-class specialty women and children’s hospital located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The five-story hospital, accredited as a clinical research center by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, covers an area of 58,000 square meters, with 225 beds. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services including Neonatology & Pediatrics, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Women’s Diagnostics & Breast Imaging, and others, all of which are equipped with the latest technology and led by highly qualified clinicians to provide unmatched patient and family-centered care.

Our medical team is hand-picked from the international and local market specializing in numerous sub-specialties. Our 130+ consultants and primary care physicians work closely together to ensure the entire needs of women and children are addressed in a single convenient location and to the highest standards.

About HealthPlus Fertility & Women’s Health Center

HealthPlus Fertility & Women’s Health Center, a M42 company, is one of the largest fertility networks in the region with 4 fully serviced fertility centers in Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and, and multiple satellite IVF clinics across the UAE giving infertile couples renewed hope and access to treatment and innovation. Through personalized treatments and using the latest technologies and advancements in reproductive health, our team strives to achieve the best possible outcome for every couple that seeks our help. HealthPlus Fertility & Women’s Health Center provide the full range of state-of-the-art services for the diagnosis and treatment of infertility including In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), reproductive surgery as well as several innovative treatments for male fertility. Most surgical treatments for infertility are performed on-site on an outpatient basis with minimally invasive techniques such as laparoscopy and hysteroscopy. Our pregnancy success rates consistently place us amongst the highest in the country and are a testament to the dedication and skills of our medical team.

To learn more about HealthPlus Fertility & Women’s Health Center, visit www.healthplusivf.com

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative clinical solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions and unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative care to impactfully disrupt the global healthcare ecosystem.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

M42 owns and manages an integrated portfolio of health-tech and healthcare service providers including Diaverum, G42 Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

For more information, please contact:

Maroun Farah

Senior Media Relations Manager

Weber Shandwick

e-mail: mfarah@webershandwick.com

Phone: +971 55 166 2557