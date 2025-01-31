Facility will provide comprehensive medical services to the world’s top tennis players participating in the tournament

Abu Dhabi, UAE: For the second consecutive year, Healthpoint, part of the M42 group and recognized as a center of excellence in sports medicine and orthopedic care, is the official medical partner of the upcoming Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

With years of dedication to advancing sports medicine and enhancing athletes' well-being, Healthpoint continues to play a pivotal role in supporting the health and performance of world-class athletes. This partnership highlights Healthpoint’s commitment to providing exceptional medical care at the premier WTA 500 event, which will be held from February 1 – 8 at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi.

The tournament, showcasing top female tennis talent including defending champion Elena Rybakina and fan favorite Daria Kasatkina, will feature many of the world’s top ranked players on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tour, marking another incredibly strong field. As the official medical partner, Healthpoint will deliver comprehensive medical services to ensure the athletes’ peak performance, quick recovery, and overall well-being throughout the competition.

Healthpoint will also host an interactive booth on-site, where visitors can engage with leading medical experts and learn about the latest advancements in sports medicine. Healthpoint’s team of highly skilled specialists, including Dr. Sebastian Kunz, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Shimas Salih, Consultant Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Dr. Hind Elamin, General Practitioner, will be overseeing the tournament’s Medical Center and First Aid booth, offering personalized care to athletes and attendees alike.

Omar Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer at Healthpoint, said, “Healthpoint believes in the power of sport to enhance the health and well-being of individuals, whether they are elite athletes or those striving for a more active lifestyle. We encourage healthier communities through education, prevention and treatment. We are excited to bring our expertise to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, contribute to the success of this prestigious event, and continue supporting athletes throughout the tournament.”

Nigel Gupta, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Tournament Director, said: “We are delighted Healthpoint will once again serve as the official medical partner of the tournament, utilizing their extensive knowledge and expertise to ensure competitors are fully equipped to perform to their maximum level.

“As a sport, tennis is physically demanding, particularly during a tournament in which players are often required to play every few days, meaning elite-level medical care is pivotal to the overall quality of the event.

“Healthpoint boasts a proven track record in delivering medical care of the highest level, and we are very much looking forward to working in collaboration with them for what we believe will be another fantastic competition.”

About Healthpoint

Healthpoint, part of the M42 group, is a multi-specialty hospital based in Abu Dhabi. The hospital includes a wide range of primary and specialty care services, and five centers of excellence: Obesity Management, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence, Dentistry, Endoscopy, Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation.

Focusing on a carefully defined set of medically integrated services and practices, Healthpoint’s patient-centered approach is organized around medical conditions over the full cycle of care and delivered in integrated practice units (IPUs).

Committed to elevating patient care to the highest standards, Healthpoint has been recognized by numerous renowned international awarding and accrediting bodies. These include the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International), the Joint Commission International (JCI), the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI), and the American Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

