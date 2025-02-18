Healthpoint to offer advanced therapies for lipedema and lymphedema via a dedicated multidisciplinary team, ensuring comprehensive treatment within a single multidisciplinary clinic

The medical team will use cutting-edge technology to map lymph vessels, view lymph nodes and check lymph flow

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Healthpoint, part of the M42 group, is significantly enhancing its plastic and reconstructive surgery services with a multidisciplinary focus on treating specialized chronic disorders like lipedema and lymphedema. These conditions, often characterized by abnormal fat or fluid accumulation, lead to chronic and uncomfortable swelling. The new services integrate advanced diagnostics and treatment methods, incorporating cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and technology to deliver personalized patient care.

Key differences between lymphedema and lipedema are:

Lymphedema is caused by a malfunctioning lymphatic system, preventing proper lymph fluid drainage. It can be primary (genetically inherited) or secondary, often triggered by factors like lymph node removal, radiation therapy, injuries, severe obesity. Lymphedema is particularly common in breast cancer patients who have undergone lymph node removal or radiation. Research indicates that around 20 percent of breast cancer patients are at risk of developing lymphedema after surgery.1

Lipedema is characterized by abnormal fat distribution, usually in the lower body, and is linked to genetic factors, hormonal imbalances, or obesity. It predominantly affects women, with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimating that nearly 11 percent of adult women worldwide have lipedema.2

When assessing lymphedema, the Healthpoint team evaluates the extent of lymphatic fluid retention and tissue damage and identifies the point of blockage in the lymphatic channels to create tailored treatment plans. These may include non-surgical conservative treatment or physiological treatment that redirects lymphatic fluid drainage by connecting lymphatic vessels with venous vessels to bypass blockages or re-implanting lymph nodes. In advanced lymphedema cases, conservative liposuction removes tissue without harming remaining lymphatic vessels. Understanding the severity of one’s condition is crucial for effective management and prevention of disease progression.

Dr. Nahla Al Mansoori, Department Head of the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Healthpoint, said: “The expansion of Healthpoint’s plastic and reconstructive surgery offering reflects our commitment to providing patient-centric care. These new services treat specialized medical disorders and align with M42’s vision to revolutionize healthcare with advanced and comprehensive AI technology-driven solutions. The enhancement of our services reaffirms Healthpoint’s dedication to improving the lives of individuals affected by these challenging conditions.”

By incorporating personalized care plans and utilizing the latest medical advancements, Healthpoint aims to improve the quality of life for individuals affected by lipedema and lymphedema.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://healthpoint.ae or call 800 77.

About Healthpoint

Healthpoint, part of the M42 group, is a multi-specialty hospital based in Abu Dhabi. The hospital includes a wide range of primary and specialty care services, and five centers of excellence: Obesity Management, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence, Dentistry, Endoscopy, Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation.

Focusing on a carefully defined set of medically integrated services and practices, Healthpoint’s patient-centered approach is organized around medical conditions over the full cycle of care and delivered in integrated practice units (IPUs).

Committed to elevating patient care to the highest standards, Healthpoint has been recognized by numerous renowned international awarding and accrediting bodies. These include the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International), the Joint Commission International (JCI), the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI), and the American Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

