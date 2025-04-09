Teplizumab is an immunotherapy drug designed to delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D) in those who have a confirmed diagnosis of T1D without clinical symptoms, as determined through the assessment of beta-cell function

It is one of the biggest treatment breakthroughs for the chronic condition since the discovery of insulin more than 100 years ago

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE): Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, part of the M42 group, is pioneering the application of Teplizumab, an immunotherapy medicine that delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in patients who have been diagnosed with it but have not yet developed clinical symptoms. The drug represents hope for patients and families who struggle with this chronic condition and is one of the biggest advancements in treating the disease since insulin was discovered more than a century ago

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. This leads to decreased insulin production and, eventually, the onset of diabetes symptoms. Teplizumab reprograms the immune system to delay this attack, significantly extending the period before clinical diabetes develops. The drug’s primary impact is on preserving beta-cell function, which is a critical factor in maintaining insulin production and delaying disease progression.

This delay can significantly impact a patient’s quality of life.

Clinical data suggests that Teplizumab can postpone the onset of clinical diabetes by 24 to 30 months[1]. The drug is approved for use in those aged eight years and older by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). Type 1 diabetes is often diagnosed in childhood or adolescence, making early intervention particularly crucial for this age group.

The UAE’s approval of this drug is a testament to its emphasis on being at the forefront of medical innovation and delivering advanced therapies for its people and the wider region. Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children’s use of the drug is in line with M42’s mission to drive transformative healthcare by adopting precision, preventive and personalized treatment strategies.

Dr. Summia Zaher, Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children’s Care, said: “Teplizumab's use in the UAE and availability at our hospital marks a groundbreaking milestone highlighting the region's exceptional healthcare capabilities and its position as a global hub for medical innovation. The ability to delay the need for insulin injections and constant blood sugar monitoring, even for just a few years, has the potential to be life changing. By preserving beta-cell function, this treatment provides a crucial window of opportunity for patients, allowing them to manage the condition with a reduced burden. It is a step forward in finding innovative ways to positively impact the lives of individuals at risk of developing this chronic condition, offering hope for a better quality of life.”

Dr. Abdulla Al Junaibi, Consultant Pediatric Endocrinologist and Head of Pediatric Department at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, said: “We took the lead in using Teplizumab for treating Type 1 diabetes when the hospital was approached by a family seeking treatment for a child over eight years old who was at the risk of developing Type 1 diabetes. He qualified for using the drug as there was the appearance of diabetes-related antibodies with abnormal blood sugar levels in his system. The child's treatment journey was safe, and we are happy with the results of his ongoing blood sugar analysis and monitoring.

“The ability to offer such an advanced treatment means providing our patients and their families with greater hope and certainty. The swift adoption of this treatment within such a short timeframe underscores Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children’s agility and dedication to leverage cutting-edge medical innovations. This commitment ensures that we remain at the forefront of endocrinological and diabetes care, pioneering new pathways and treatments that build a healthy community.”

The introduction of Teplizumab at Danat Al Emarat Hospital is a defining moment in the UAE’s healthcare evolution. By offering access to this cutting-edge treatment, the hospital is transforming the lives of high-risk patients and paving the way for further advancements in diabetes prevention and management.

