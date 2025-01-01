The first baby born in 2025, Zakai Jasiah , a baby boy, at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children heralds momentous start for the new year

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE): Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, part of the M42 group, celebrated the start of 2025 along with elated parents by helping to bring 3 newborns – 1 girl and 3 boys – into the world.

The first to make their entry in 2025 was an eagerly awaited boy, named Zakai Jasiah, to the Dagandan family from the Philippines. Arriving at 12:08 am and weighing 3.29kg, he heralded not only the start of a new year but also added to the joyous spirit across the hospital. The father Samarth Dagadan shared, “We couldn’t have had a more perfect start to the new year. Everyone at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children has been very supportive, and it has been an incredible experience.”

Dr. Summia Zaher, Chief Executive Officer of Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, said, “As Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children prepares for another year, we are delighted to have been able to welcome our New Year babies. These newborns bring joy to both families and staff, and we are privileged to be part of their journey.”

She continued, “Our incredible team of obstetricians, pediatricians, neonatologists, midwives and nurses ensure that our new mothers and their precious newborns have world-class support along with compassion and holistic care.”

The festive celebrations continued with the birth of a second baby, a girl from the Ahmad family, weighing 2.79kg. The father, Gulrukh, shared, “We are thrilled to welcome this addition to our family. We are excited that 2025 has already blessed us so abundantly and look forward to our happy family life.”

The third newborn of the day, a healthy boy, joined the world at 3:47 am, weighing 3.07kg. The parents, from the Saeed family said, “We couldn’t have had a better New Year’s gift. I would like to thank all the hospital staff for their expert help and valuable advice. The entire process went smoothly.”

The joy of the New Year continued with the birth of the fourth baby, a baby boy, delivered at 5:31 am and weighing 1.72 kg. The Sulaiman family expressed their delight, saying, "Welcoming our son on such a special day is a blessing beyond words. We are immensely grateful to the hospital staff for their unwavering care and dedication, making this moment truly unforgettable."

Adding to the heartwarming occasion, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children handed out flowers and chocolates, along with heartfelt wishes, to patients, families and children throughout the hospital, spreading festive cheer.

About Danat Al Emarat Hospital

Danat Al Emarat, part of the M42 group, is a world-class specialty women and children’s hospital located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The five-story hospital, accredited as a clinical research center by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, covers an area of 58,000 square meters, with 225 beds. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services including Neonatology & Pediatrics, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Women’s Diagnostics & Breast Imaging, and others, all of which are equipped with the latest technology and led by highly qualified clinicians to provide unmatched patient and family-centered care.

Our medical team is hand-picked from the international and local market specializing in numerous sub-specialties. Our 130+ consultants and primary care physicians work closely together to ensure the entire needs of women and children are addressed in a single convenient location and to the highest standards.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.