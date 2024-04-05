Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Capital Health Screening Centre, part of the M42 group, got into the spirit of the holy month by distributing 2,000 iftar meal boxes to labor workers in Musaffah and Al Ain. It was the second year running that Capital Health Screening Centre had taken part in the initiative, this year extending its reach to Al Ain and doubling the number of meal boxes provided.

Led by Chief Executive Officer at Capital Health Screening Centre, Ali Ibrahim Mohamed Alsaffar, the Capital Health Screening Centre volunteers team included 35 individuals who helped give out the boxes, which contained dates, fruits, water, protein-rich dishes, a cool refreshing laban drink and mouthwatering traditional Ramadan delicacies.

Ali Ibrahim Mohamed Alsaffar, Chief Executive Officer at Capital Health Screening Centre, said, “Ramadan is traditionally a time of communities and families coming together. Some of these workers are away from their homes and families and this small gesture is our way of showing them that they are cared about and appreciated. Seeing the joy on their faces as we hand out our boxes is rewarding and extremely heartwarming. While the primary focus of Capital Health Screening Centre is medical screenings, our outreach into the community exemplifies the holistic approach needed for fostering well-being on a broader scale and addressing not only the physical but also the emotional and social needs of individuals.”

Capital Health Screening Centre volunteers engaged in heartfelt conversations, sharing stories, and offering words of encouragement to the workers. The initiative spread joy and comradeship during this special time of the year. These residents were delighted with the Capital Health Screening Centre initiative and said it made them feel like valued members of the community.

Capital Health Screening Centre is actively involved in the community. It offers a range of medical screening services for individuals and companies, including residency visa medical screenings, occupational health certificates and eligibility for pension and benefits. It also has a fleet of mobile screening units that provide on-site services for groups of 20 to 600, which saves time and travel costs for companies and employees.

About Capital Health Screening Centre

Capital Health Screening Centre, part of M42 group, offers efficient, streamlined medical screenings for individuals and companies in Abu Dhabi emirate, for residency visas, occupational health certificates, and eligibility for pension and benefits.

Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC) is committed to innovation of essential services while maintaining government prices, and conveniently provides the choice to book your appointment either through real time appointment-booking systems on the website or a dedicated call center to minimize waiting times. Furthermore, CHSC offers SMS appointment reminders and optional same-day results for residency visa screening, enabling visitors to enjoy a seamless customer experience that ensures promptness, efficiency and high-quality results.

Through streamlining the flow of its services, CHSC has managed to reduce the time taken for visa medical testing to under 30 minutes. The resulting fitness certificate from the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi is available in 48 hours with ‘Standard Package’, in 24 hours with the ‘Fast Track Package’, and on the same day with the VIP service (if the appointment takes place before noon). For ease of access, there are branches at Al Jazira Sports Club and Village Mall, Mussafah in Abu Dhabi city, at Sinaiya in Al Ain and near Ruwais bus terminal in Ruwais city.

In addition, CHSC has introduced innovations to make the employment process easier for companies, such as mobile screening units for groups of 20 to 200 employees. The screening unit visits the business premises at no additional cost and is also fully equipped to provide pre-employment and occupational health screenings directly at the workplace.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

